Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefamilyvintage family group photographnew york, vintageblack men groupvintage suitartistfamily photovintageFamily, Rochester, New York (1850s) by Artist UnknownOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6454 x 4921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamily first Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495483/family-first-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Man (1850s) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053258/portrait-man-1850s-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724822/mens-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCollection of Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321656/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740065/mens-collectionView licenseAlan Gregg with a group in Brazilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385509/alan-gregg-with-group-brazilFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333530/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licenseGroundbreaking ceremonies for Building 6https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346406/groundbreaking-ceremonies-for-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333529/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licenseRokitanskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11368904/rokitanskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333558/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licenseCollection of Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321725/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain licenseThank you message poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12046695/thank-you-message-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage portrait, historical elegancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310548/lavaletteFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas family time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725399/christmas-family-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. F. Mauryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11400515/dr-mauryFree Image from public domain licenseFamily planning Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000864/family-planning-instagram-post-templateView licenseDr. John Braxton Hicks by photographers Barraud and Jerrardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505904/dr-john-braxton-hicks-photographers-barraud-and-jerrardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse professional businessman design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15334040/editable-diverse-professional-businessman-design-element-setView licenseChristian Billrothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478111/christian-billrothFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816459/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePatrick Mansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487211/patrick-mansonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel png, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585486/man-holding-gavel-png-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Augustus Guy by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477499/william-augustus-guy-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118257/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Fireman (c. 1850) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042459/portrait-fireman-c-1850-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322358/editable-people-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseWilliam Oslerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489157/william-oslerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14211561/mens-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeorge Burrows by Ernest Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11477362/george-burrows-ernest-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseInsurance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443504/insurance-poster-templateView licenseAlexander H. Fergusonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11390026/alexander-fergusonFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone png, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587589/businessman-holding-megaphone-png-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Army Military Medical Groups, 1860-1895: Medical Directors Office, Army of Potomachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505384/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724824/mens-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMajor James Carroll and sons, James H., David C., and Georgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508667/major-james-carroll-and-sons-james-h-david-c-and-georgeFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724823/mens-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Scientist (c. 1840) by Unknown 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038804/portrait-scientist-c-1840-unknown-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501064/happy-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCollection of Group Portraitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321648/collection-group-portraitsFree Image from public domain license