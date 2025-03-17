rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Self-Portrait (c. 1857–58) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Save
Edit Image
edgar degasold masters public domain imageold white people oil paintingpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonshadowart
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Portrait of a Man (c. 1877) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783464/portrait-man-c-1877-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ludovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Ludovic Halévy (c. 1895–96) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775472/ludovic-halevy-c-1895-96-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782610/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Self-Portrait by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Self-Portrait by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969766/self-portrait-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Jules Taschereau, Edgar Degas and Jacques-Emile Blanche (December 1895) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776454/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView license
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Reminder Facebook story template
Reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
The Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Jockey (c. 1880–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777603/the-jockey-c-1880-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Actresses' Dressing Rooms (Loges d'actrices) (c. 1875) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Actresses' Dressing Rooms (Loges d'actrices) (c. 1875) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784769/image-person-shadow-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Woman Seated in an Armchair by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Woman Seated in an Armchair by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963075/woman-seated-armchair-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Rearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Rearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774567/rearing-horse-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Racehorse (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Racehorse (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776908/racehorse-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773274/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Self-reminder Facebook story template
Self-reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865728/self-reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Horse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Horse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773551/horse-standing-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView license
Spanish Dance by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Spanish Dance by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962572/spanish-dance-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Two Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Two Horses, One Nuzzling the Other (c. 1881–85) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776767/two-horses-one-nuzzling-the-other-c-1881-85-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Study for "Dead Fox in the Forest" (c. 1861–64) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Study for "Dead Fox in the Forest" (c. 1861–64) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790152/study-for-dead-fox-the-forest-c-1861-64-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
Aux Ambassadeurs (c. 1877–78) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Aux Ambassadeurs (c. 1877–78) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782872/aux-ambassadeurs-c-1877-78-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
La sortie du bain (Leaving the Bath) (c. 1879–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782362/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872395/old-masters-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
On Stage III (c. 1876–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
On Stage III (c. 1876–77) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783181/stage-iii-c-1876-77-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license