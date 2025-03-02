rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
L'Extase/Extasye (1812–1855) by Hippolyte Louis Garnier
Save
Edit Image
paper vintageportraitwoman public domainfemalepersonwoman portraitwoman paintingclassical female portrait painting
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Antoine Laurent Lavoisier. Lithograph by H. Garnier, 1823.
Antoine Laurent Lavoisier. Lithograph by H. Garnier, 1823.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998966/antoine-laurent-lavoisier-lithograph-garnier-1823Free Image from public domain license
Woman beige background, floral ripped paper
Woman beige background, floral ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518140/woman-beige-background-floral-ripped-paperView license
Jean Louis Alibert. Lithograph by H. Garnier.
Jean Louis Alibert. Lithograph by H. Garnier.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020170/jean-louis-alibert-lithograph-garnierFree Image from public domain license
Woman beige background, floral ripped paper
Woman beige background, floral ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517655/woman-beige-background-floral-ripped-paperView license
Roch Ambroise Cucurron Sicard. Lithograph by H. Garnier, 1823.
Roch Ambroise Cucurron Sicard. Lithograph by H. Garnier, 1823.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997200/roch-ambroise-cucurron-sicard-lithograph-garnier-1823Free Image from public domain license
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Antoine, Baron Dubois. Lithograph by H. Garnier after F. P. S. Gérard, 1803.
Antoine, Baron Dubois. Lithograph by H. Garnier after F. P. S. Gérard, 1803.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14016561/antoine-baron-dubois-lithograph-garnier-after-gerard-1803Free Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Antoine, Baron Portal. Lithograph by H. Garnier, 1823.
Antoine, Baron Portal. Lithograph by H. Garnier, 1823.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974896/antoine-baron-portal-lithograph-garnier-1823Free Image from public domain license
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
Woman illustration, celestial black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235943/woman-illustration-celestial-black-background-editable-designView license
Michel Cullerier. Lithograph by Ducarme after H. Garnier, 1823.
Michel Cullerier. Lithograph by Ducarme after H. Garnier, 1823.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998692/michel-cullerier-lithograph-ducarme-after-garnier-1823Free Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Bust of a Young Woman Looking Down (1773 or later) by Louis Marin Bonnet and François Boucher
Bust of a Young Woman Looking Down (1773 or later) by Louis Marin Bonnet and François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018243/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232425/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A physician recommending some medicine to a young female patient. Coloured lithograph, 1853, by H. Garnier, 1836, after J.L.…
A physician recommending some medicine to a young female patient. Coloured lithograph, 1853, by H. Garnier, 1836, after J.L.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959738/image-face-person-medicinesFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
L'Oiseau prive (1795) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
L'Oiseau prive (1795) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026996/loiseau-prive-1795-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain license
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView license
Three in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devéria
Three in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devéria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788724/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 25: Retour de Longchamp (Chapeau avec Fichus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 25: Retour de Longchamp (Chapeau avec Fichus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
Sensual nude editable portrait, Awakening of love. Original from Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910361/png-angel-antique-artView license
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143595/woman-after-the-bath-yokujo-onna-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lane
A Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790856/girl-her-devotions-1824-richard-james-laneFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
S. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouanin
S. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouanin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin). Gouache painting with engraved surround by H.L. Garnier after H. de Caisne.
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin). Gouache painting with engraved surround by H.L. Garnier after H. de Caisne.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13974815/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Nouveau Monde, Première Série (1873–1934) by Sem
Le Nouveau Monde, Première Série (1873–1934) by Sem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772042/nouveau-monde-premiere-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargent
Portrait of Mrs. Gilbert Russell (1911) by John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774024/portrait-mrs-gilbert-russell-1911-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Maria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Maria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125621/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license