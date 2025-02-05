Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageman portrait painting vintageabraham lincolnnewspaper antiquepoliticalnewspaperabraham lincoln photofacepersonHon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809 (10 Nov. 1860) by Unknown, American and 19th CenturyOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6990 x 9666 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943232/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseHon. Abraham Lincoln, Born in Kentucky, February 12, 1809, from Harper's Weekly, November 10, 1860https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067039/image-vintage-public-domain-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVote now, American election campaign remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943228/vote-now-american-election-campaign-remix-editable-designView licenseMedicine - Military: Field serviceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345463/medicine-military-field-servicesFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license"Ring Out The Old" (John Bull), "Ring In The New" (Uncle Sam)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429574/ring-out-the-old-john-bull-ring-the-new-uncle-samFree Image from public domain licenseVintage businessman logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11783896/vintage-businessman-logo-template-editable-designView licenseExtra Session Of Congress Soon: Our Uncle - when he thinks of ithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429960/extra-session-congress-soon-our-uncle-when-thinksFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Little Woman (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786179/the-little-woman-1868Free Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseU.S. Civil War - Medical and Sanitary affairs: Carrying in the Wounded at the Battle of Bull Runhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339608/image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Army of the Potomac - A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Duty (published 1862) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046085/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmy of the Potomac—Sleeping on Their Arms (1864)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786638/army-the-potomacsleeping-their-arms-1864Free Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Station Scene in the "Rush" Hours on the Manhattan Elevated Railroad (1890) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777033/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseVelocipede Race in Paris—Sunday Afternoon, and The American Velocipede (1868) by Theodore Russell Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786213/image-face-person-sportsFree Image from public domain licensePresidential election blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956490/presidential-election-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJohn Kelly, M.D., Has His Ideas Of How The N.Y. Board Of Health Should Be Managedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429966/image-cartoon-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681108/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Goddess of Our Kitchen (1884) by Frederick Stuart Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783038/the-goddess-our-kitchen-1884-frederick-stuart-churchFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCincinnati, Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340002/cincinnati-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film frame element, editable Van Gogh's self-portrait collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071912/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseHistoric leader's detailed portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258181/historic-leaders-detailed-portraitView licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTransfusion Of Blood - Is It Too Late?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11430069/transfusion-blood-too-lateFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseA Board Of Health Doctor In A New York Tenement by W A Rogershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374782/board-health-doctor-new-york-tenement-rogersFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, man reading newspaper, Cezanne’s Father post-impressionist illustration, transparent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229335/png-black-cezannes-father-post-impressionist-illustration-collage-elementView licenseAn Exciting Game For The Sentinels, But Death For The Peoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434871/exciting-game-for-the-sentinels-but-death-for-the-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseLabor protest Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735346/labor-protest-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe dispensary of Mount Sinai Hospital ; Visitor's day at Mount Sinai Hospital ; The old Hebrew cemetery at Chatham Square…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407108/image-hospital-person-newspaperFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral vaccination-day at the Paris Academy of Medicinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407026/general-vaccination-day-the-paris-academy-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseDr. William A. Hammondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11395786/dr-william-hammondFree Image from public domain license