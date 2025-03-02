Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageparis vintagepersonbuildingvintagepublic domaincastlelandscapecityPont d'Arcole and the Hotel de Ville, Paris (1855) by Édouard BaldusOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1206 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParis private tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12080848/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParis: Blick auf Pont d'Arcole and City Hall, ca. 1860 by édouard baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935472/paris-blick-auf-pont-darcole-and-city-hall-ca-1860-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12081282/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHotel de Ville et Pont D'Arcole a Paris. Vue Instantanee.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14283339/hotel-ville-pont-darcole-paris-vue-instantaneeFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12080657/paris-private-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe 'Carousel' Arch at the Louvre (1857–1858) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787201/the-carousel-arch-the-louvre-1857-1858-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728504/paris-private-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Pont du Carrousel, Paris: View to the West from the Pont des Arts (1856-1858) by Gustave Le Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044309/photo-image-arts-vintage-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFood travel guide Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428116/food-travel-guide-facebook-post-templateView licenseHotel de Ville (Paris, France)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14310050/hotel-ville-paris-franceFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728501/paris-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Ponte Salario with Laundresses (c. 1780) by French 18th Century and Hubert Roberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024718/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseParis poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14737162/paris-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLe Pont-au-Change, Paris (1854) by Charles Meryonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043955/pont-au-change-paris-1854-charles-meryonFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578395/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHôtel de Ville, Paris (before 1871) by Achille Quinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785800/hotel-ville-paris-before-1871-achille-quinetFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828360/paris-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseHotel de Ville and the Arcole Bridge, Paris by Bisson Frèreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275173/hotel-ville-and-the-arcole-bridge-paris-bisson-freresFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466115/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePont de L'estelle sur le gave, près Bétharram, Basses Pyrénées (The Estelle Bridge on the Gave, near Bétharram, Basses…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043416/photo-image-scenery-vintage-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10697892/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOrange: The Wall of the Théâtre antique, 1858 by édouard baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954706/orange-the-wall-the-theatre-antique-1858-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoric town panoramic viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14275108/dumfriesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Pont du Carrousel Seen from the Pont Royal by Gustave Le Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14284824/the-pont-carrousel-seen-from-the-pont-royal-gustave-grayFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398004/paris-private-tour-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Louvre (c. 1858) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783083/the-louvre-c-1858-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669935/paris-private-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParis: View from the Louvre to the Palais des Tuileries, 1855 by édouard baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936913/paris-view-from-the-louvre-the-palais-des-tuileries-1855-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538642/paris-private-tour-blog-banner-templateView licenseHôtel de Ville (No. 41) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320839/hotel-ville-no-41-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717380/paris-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAvignon. Pont St Benezet by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14314721/avignon-pont-benezet-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578428/paris-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConciergerie (No. 63) by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14320760/conciergerie-no-63-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseFood travel guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899727/food-travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePavillon de Flore, Tuileries Palace, Paris, France. Photograph by Édouard Baldus, ca. 1860.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13961695/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseParis travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14562012/paris-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseAvignon. Pont St Benezet by Édouard Baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256298/avignon-pont-benezet-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain license