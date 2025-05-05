Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman portrait paintings public domainswingchines artvintage papers backgroundbackgroundfacenature backgroundpersonThe Swing (L'Escarpolette) from the series The Sylphs (Les Sylphides) (c. 1850-55) by Charles BargueOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1112 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151049/new-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeeping Magdalen (1899) by Charles I Berghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055549/weeping-magdalen-1899-charles-bergFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072539/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseThe Execution of Emperor Maximilian (1868; printed 1884) by Édouard Manethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784655/the-execution-emperor-maximilian-1868-printed-1884-edouard-manetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBust of Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender (Mademoiselle Marcelle Lender, en buste) (1895) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrechttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052126/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseThe Charge (1918) by George Bellowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057961/the-charge-1918-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseMädchen im Korsett (Girl in a Corset) (1895) by Lovis Corinthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052236/madchen-korsett-girl-corset-1895-lovis-corinthFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman at the Tub (Femme au tub) (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Auguste Clothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052623/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa aesthetic background, editable Leonardo da Vinci's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579826/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licensePortrait Study of a Woman (1899) by Emil Orlikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775641/portrait-study-woman-1899-emil-orlikFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseFrontispiece for "Elles" (1896) by Henri de Toulouse Lautrec and Auguste Clothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052507/frontispiece-for-elles-1896-henri-toulouse-lautrec-and-auguste-clotFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMlle. Etienne-Goconde-Cunégonde-Bécassine (1834) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038520/mlle-etienne-goconde-cunegonde-becassine-1834-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseGolf Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622647/golf-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnnabella ('Tis Pity She's a Whore) (1894) by Henri Bataillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051687/annabella-tis-pity-shes-whore-1894-henri-batailleFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072482/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseSalomon and Cleopatra (c. 1890) by Henri Charles Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049569/salomon-and-cleopatra-c-1890-henri-charles-guerardFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseLion Devouring a Horse (1823) by Théodore Gericaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034462/lion-devouring-horse-1823-theodore-gericaultFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Bärenzwinger im zoologischen Garten (The Bear Pit in the Zoological Gardens) (1851) by Adolph Menzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053368/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseSelf-Portrait Holding a Cigarette (1842) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126481/self-portrait-holding-cigarette-1842-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseInnovative woman, vintage education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9400446/innovative-woman-vintage-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGattamelata (1866) by Ferdinand Gaillard and Donatellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054162/gattamelata-1866-ferdinand-gaillard-and-donatelloFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729574/png-beautiful-black-blueView licenseThe Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047566/the-muff-c-1873-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThree in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788724/image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseLa Pensée (Thought) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787405/pensee-thought-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa leçon de piano (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787359/lecon-piano-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMr. de Robert Macaire Restaurateur (1836) by Honoré Daumier, Edouard Bouvenne, Aubert and Charles Philiponhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038942/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license