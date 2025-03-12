rawpixel
Whitby Abbey, from the Northeast (1852-1854) by Benjamin Brecknell Turner
church ruinspublic domainancient buildingswhitby abbeygothic architecturepublic domain medievalgothicpublic domain gothic art
