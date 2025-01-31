Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehouse constructionconstructionpersonhousebuildingfactorypublic domainarchInterior View of the Palais de l'Industrie under Construction for the 1855 Exposition Universelle (1854) by Camille d ArnaudOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1037 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1383 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEnergy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903435/energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseWater Tanks Outside of Annex, Paris Exposition Universelle (1855) by Charles Thurston Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053655/photo-image-face-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918878/energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licensePalais de l'Industrie Medium: Albumen silver print Dimensions: 21.6 x 27.9 cm. (8 1/2 x 11 in. Location of the Palais de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718216/photo-image-public-domain-map-archFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428490/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseBuilding site of I. G. Farben, 1929 by pauline kowarzikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948573/building-site-farben-1929-pauline-kowarzikFree Image from public domain licensePNG element energy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895548/png-element-energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licensePalais de L'Industrie, Paris. Etching.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975268/palais-lindustrie-paris-etchingFree Image from public domain licenseSketching paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11300695/sketching-paper-editable-mockupView licenseNLM- Construction: General view looking northeasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360613/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-northeastFree Image from public domain license3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHaymaker Oriental Tour 1951https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440138/haymaker-oriental-tour-1951Free Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseNLM- Construction: General view looking northeasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360558/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-northeastFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927000/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseA worker wears a respirator while cleaning a kilnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510692/worker-wears-respirator-while-cleaning-kilnFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseGezicht op het interieur van het Palais de l'Industrie met plattegrond (1854) by anonymous and Jacques Julien Dubochethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13775031/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927212/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSteam Engine near the Grand Transept, Crystal Palace (1851) by Philip Henry Delamottehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043474/photo-image-construction-steam-personFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseShasta dam under construction, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503103/shasta-dam-under-construction-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12003748/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePalais de l'Industrie (Exposition) Champs Elysee by Lecocq Frênéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14296109/palais-lindustrie-exposition-champs-elysee-lecocq-freneFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927035/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseNLM- Construction: General view looking southwesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360546/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-southwestFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseNLM- Construction: General view looking northwesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360735/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-northwestFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926920/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseNLM- Construction: General view looking southwesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360610/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-southwestFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926880/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView license[Construction for the Universal Exhibition of 1855]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330766/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926915/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseLister Hill Center- Constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362760/lister-hill-center-constructionFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926930/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseNLM- Construction: General view looking southeasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360559/nlm-construction-general-view-looking-southeastFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926884/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseArmy and Navy General Hospital, Hot Springs, Arkansas: Hospital building under constructionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466198/photo-image-construction-hospital-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926867/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license