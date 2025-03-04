Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagedried flowercyanotypeanna atkinsamericaantique blueblue papersensitive plantsouth americaSouth America (1851–1854) by Anna AtkinsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 863 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4766 x 6624 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4766 x 6624 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNatural skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121981/natural-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArrangement of Specimens by Hippolyte Bayardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250201/arrangement-specimens-hippolyte-bayardFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic honey Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437765/organic-honey-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpiraea aruncus (Tyrol)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183299/spiraea-aruncus-tyrolFree Image from public domain licenseMaple syrup Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437408/maple-syrup-instagram-post-templateView licenseEquisetum sylvaticum by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265429/equisetum-sylvaticum-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseNatural skincare poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898716/natural-skincare-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAsplenium radicans, Jamaica by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256636/asplenium-radicans-jamaica-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseNatural skincare blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898611/natural-skincare-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCystopteris fragilis, British by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256141/cystopteris-fragilis-british-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mirror sky beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527404/aesthetic-mirror-sky-beige-backgroundView licenseFerns. Specimen of Cyanotype (1840s) by Anna Atkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041662/ferns-specimen-cyanotype-1840s-anna-atkinsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic mirror sky beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8526066/aesthetic-mirror-sky-beige-backgroundView licenseLastrea filix mas, British by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14255939/lastrea-filix-mas-british-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740202/organic-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHymenophyllum sericeum, Jamaica by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256543/hymenophyllum-sericeum-jamaica-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970179/organic-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAsplenium rhizophyllum by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256887/asplenium-rhizophyllum-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseNatural skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703650/natural-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoodwardia virginica, America by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258152/woodwardia-virginica-america-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseNatural skincare Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898770/natural-skincare-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOsmunda interrupta, N. America by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258374/osmunda-interrupta-america-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical skincare poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428830/botanical-skincare-poster-templateView licenseAsplenium Chinensis by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256861/asplenium-chinensis-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic products blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970180/organic-products-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePteris caudata, N. America by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258310/pteris-caudata-america-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic products Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970177/organic-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBotrychium gracile, America by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249437/botrychium-gracile-america-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic vintage torn paper, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161316/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-vintage-torn-paper-blue-backgroundView licensePolypodium Aureum (Jamaica) by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14253619/polypodium-aureum-jamaica-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic dried flower taped, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162273/aesthetic-dried-flower-taped-editable-designView licenseCheilanthes microphylla, N. America by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258143/cheilanthes-microphylla-america-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower paper craft, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162612/aesthetic-flower-paper-craft-editable-designView licenseCeylon by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258071/ceylon-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage torn paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161314/aesthetic-vintage-torn-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseAdiantum pedatum, N. America by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258398/adiantum-pedatum-america-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseDesktop wallpaper aesthetic flower paper craft, blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162615/desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-paper-craft-blue-backgroundView licenseAspidium trapezoides by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258187/aspidium-trapezoides-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable element collectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16611700/paper-collage-editable-element-collectionView licenseAsplenium viride, British by Anna Atkins and Anne Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256946/asplenium-viride-british-anna-atkins-and-anne-dixonFree Image from public domain license