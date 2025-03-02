rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Les Héroïnes d'aujourd'hui (first half 19th century) by Claude Louis Desrais
Save
Edit Image
19th century clothing19th century dressfacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domain
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hiring fashion models Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring fashion models Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944684/hiring-fashion-models-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793027/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 37: Les deux amies (Capotte a boucles... Tunique de crêpe) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 37: Les deux amies (Capotte a boucles... Tunique de crêpe) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792888/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Beach fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Beach fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956541/beach-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Modes et Manières No. 41: Elle y pense (Paysane aved barbes liées sous le menton) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 41: Elle y pense (Paysane aved barbes liées sous le menton) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 30: Ne laissai-je rien? (Robe en Organdis de couleur) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 30: Ne laissai-je rien? (Robe en Organdis de couleur) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792885/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 24: Prends vite (Coiffure en cheveus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 24: Prends vite (Coiffure en cheveus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792979/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
Editable Fumée: Robe du soir, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914039/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView license
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Editable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView license
Le Bon Genre No. 5: La Dansomanie (1700–1899)
Le Bon Genre No. 5: La Dansomanie (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775799/bon-genre-no-dansomanie-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173123/summer-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)
Caricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775870/caricatures-parisiennes-gavotte-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577689/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
L'Heureux commis marchand (1700–1899)
L'Heureux commis marchand (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775874/lheureux-commis-marchand-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805227/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mode du Jour No. 7: La Tireuse de Cartes (1766–1900) by Claude Louis Desrais
Mode du Jour No. 7: La Tireuse de Cartes (1766–1900) by Claude Louis Desrais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775422/mode-jour-no-tireuse-cartes-1766-1900-claude-louis-desraisFree Image from public domain license
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
Beach party summer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733985/beach-party-summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gallerie des modes et costumes français dessinés d'après nature, gravés par les plus célèbres artistes en ce genre, et…
Gallerie des modes et costumes français dessinés d'après nature, gravés par les plus célèbres artistes en ce genre, et…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024410/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944634/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A woman victorian clothing costume.
A woman victorian clothing costume.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16017097/woman-victorian-clothing-costumeView license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563761/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
Tropical resort Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218676/tropical-resort-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (1st half 19th century) by Carl Kronnowetter
Portrait of a Woman (1st half 19th century) by Carl Kronnowetter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124996/portrait-woman-1st-half-19th-century-carl-kronnowetterFree Image from public domain license
Motor show Instagram post template, editable text
Motor show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547865/motor-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
Beach club Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643473/beach-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
A Woman (1st half 19th century) by English
A Woman (1st half 19th century) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156982/woman-1st-half-19th-century-englishFree Image from public domain license
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685937/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Modes et Manières No. 2: Turcaret du Jour prenant une leçon de tournure (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 2: Turcaret du Jour prenant une leçon de tournure (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793008/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
Beach club Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8218634/beach-club-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. III: Une montre à soi (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786309/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license