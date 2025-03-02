Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese vintage postervintage postervintage autumnukiyo-epublic domain vintage publicity postersriver illustrationposters public domainpublic domain collageMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge (1857) by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6851 x 9774 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6851 x 9774 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460448/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931592/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460489/mount-fuji-poster-templateView licenseMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16037521/image-plant-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseFish market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781323/fish-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1847-1850 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141825/image-autumn-leaves-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAutumn in Nagoya (Nagoya Tourism Bureau, 1930s). Japanese Poster (24.5" X 36").https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976731/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036190/vintage-cosmetics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637984/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license70% sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11585641/70percent-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790105/inside-akiba-shrine-ukeji-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586336/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKintai Bridge at Iwakuni in Suō Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789833/kintai-bridge-iwakuni-suo-province-1859-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseFujiwara no Moronaga and ghost of Miyaji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157690/image-animal-autumn-leaves-bookFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licensePlum Garden, Kamata (1857, Ansei 4, 2nd month) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790064/plum-garden-kamata-1857-ansei-2nd-month-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseIshiyakushi (c. 1835-1840) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788583/ishiyakushi-c-1835-1840-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic cosmetics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036178/organic-cosmetics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHokusai's Poem by Ariwara no Narihira, from the series One Hundred Poems Explained by the Nurse (Hyakunin isshu uba ga…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639445/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738129/home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMomijigari. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635946/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShinkyō, Sacred Bridge at Nikkō by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931487/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman at hot springs by a river (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Ibaya Sensaburo and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157651/image-scenery-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese art editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7852670/japanese-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseDai Nippon meisho kagami (1879 (Meiji)) by Taiso Yoshitoshi and Funazu Chujirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143100/dai-nippon-meisho-kagami-1879-meiji-taiso-yoshitoshi-and-funazu-chujiroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMama no momiji tekona no yashiro tsugihashi. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636639/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyo-e art editable poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908716/ukiyo-e-art-editable-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseShimotsuke Province: Mount Nikkō, Urami Waterfall (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789865/shimotsuke-province-mount-nikko-urami-waterfall-1853-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMatsukawa-maru a character from the play "Onna Seigen" (Ca. 1852-54 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157793/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyo-e exhibition editable poster template, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7836388/ukiyo-e-exhibition-editable-poster-template-vintage-designView licenseAkasaka (c. 1841–44) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788104/akasaka-c-1841-44-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142058/image-animal-book-faceFree Image from public domain license