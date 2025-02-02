rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La Vénus antique à sa toilette (first half 19th century) by Louis Gustave Thiebaut
Save
Edit Image
wedding dressfacepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domainillustration
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Les Héroïnes d'aujourd'hui (first half 19th century) by Claude Louis Desrais
Les Héroïnes d'aujourd'hui (first half 19th century) by Claude Louis Desrais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787907/les-heroines-daujourdhui-first-half-19th-century-claude-louis-desraisFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 37: Les deux amies (Capotte a boucles... Tunique de crêpe) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 37: Les deux amies (Capotte a boucles... Tunique de crêpe) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 18: La robe déchirée (Bonnet à un papillon) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792888/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 41: Elle y pense (Paysane aved barbes liées sous le menton) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 41: Elle y pense (Paysane aved barbes liées sous le menton) (1801) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792703/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView license
Modes et Manières No. 24: Prends vite (Coiffure en cheveus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 24: Prends vite (Coiffure en cheveus) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792979/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793027/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Modes et Manières No. 30: Ne laissai-je rien? (Robe en Organdis de couleur) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Modes et Manières No. 30: Ne laissai-je rien? (Robe en Organdis de couleur) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792885/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'Heureux commis marchand (1700–1899)
L'Heureux commis marchand (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775874/lheureux-commis-marchand-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
Memories and Regrets (c. 1874) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784781/memories-and-regrets-c-1874-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman pink badge illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792735/vintage-woman-pink-badge-illustration-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Three women discussing cholera
Three women discussing cholera
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509550/three-women-discussing-choleraFree Image from public domain license
, editable design
, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697989/editable-designView license
Les Bouquets, ou la Fete de la Grand'Maman (1788) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Les Bouquets, ou la Fete de la Grand'Maman (1788) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026033/les-bouquets-fete-grandmaman-1788-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Caricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)
Caricatures Parisiennes: La Gavotte (1700–1899)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775870/caricatures-parisiennes-gavotte-1700-1899Free Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Elegant Victorian-era fashion illustration
PNG Elegant Victorian-era fashion illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410477/png-elegant-victorian-era-fashion-illustrationView license
Vintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Vintage flower goddess sticker, art nouveau style, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697997/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Journal des Demoiselles
Journal des Demoiselles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374394/journal-des-demoisellesFree Image from public domain license
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
Film reel mockup, editable monotone design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView license
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Valet by Abraham Bosse
The Valet by Abraham Bosse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10003038/the-valet-abraham-bosseFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mary Woolsey Noxon
Mary Woolsey Noxon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11489559/mary-woolsey-noxonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Old Woman with a Muff (second half 18th century) by French 18th Century
Old Woman with a Muff (second half 18th century) by French 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019599/old-woman-with-muff-second-half-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot png, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580826/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Portrait of a Woman (1st half 19th century) by Carl Kronnowetter
Portrait of a Woman (1st half 19th century) by Carl Kronnowetter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124996/portrait-woman-1st-half-19th-century-carl-kronnowetterFree Image from public domain license