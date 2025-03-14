Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetreesfacepeopleartmanpublic domainillustrationclothingLa musique, concert militaire dans un jardin publique (1840s)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1206 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseL'Air (El Aire/The Air) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775599/lair-el-airethe-air-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseL'Europe (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseLa poésie (Lecture d'une tragédie au foyer des artistes) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775794/poesie-lecture-dune-tragedie-foyer-des-artistes-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLa leçon de piano (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787359/lecon-piano-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePopular Concert in Tompkins Square, New York (1891) by Thure Thulstruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776937/popular-concert-tompkins-square-new-york-1891-thure-thulstrupFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseLa peinture (Tantôt sévère, tantôt légère, la peinture charme tous les yeux) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Water (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775621/the-water-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseView from the Galleries of the St. Louis Convention Hall in an Interval... (1888) by Paul E Harneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785146/image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's beanie editable mockup, fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650100/mens-beanie-editable-mockup-fashion-designView licenseAu Grand Prix de Paris (At the Grand Prix de Paris) (1887) by Childe Hassamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049923/grand-prix-paris-at-the-grand-prix-paris-1887-childe-hassamFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseC'est unique! j'ai pris quatre tailles... (1840) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041593/cest-unique-jai-pris-quatre-tailles-1840-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePark scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427643/park-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePhysionomies de Paris #5: Palais de l'Industrie (Champs Élysées) (1838–1899) by Achille Isidore Gilberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775627/image-people-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLa petite vérolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426406/petite-veroleFree Image from public domain licenseSouth Africa poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488359/south-africa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMeeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomtehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787353/meeting-the-promenade-1832-hippolyte-lecomteFree Image from public domain licenseFashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320204/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView licenseIn the Park, Dark (1916) by George Bellowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057512/the-park-dark-1916-george-bellowsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes apprêts du bal masqué (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadrylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775216/les-apprets-bal-masque-1810-1901-narciso-edmundo-jos-desmadrylFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseTrains de plaisir #9: Forêt de Fontainebleau—Rochers d'Avon (19th century) by Derancourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775729/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Ailing Cricket (1829) by Jean Ignace Isidore Grandvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035595/the-ailing-cricket-1829-jean-ignace-isidore-grandvilleFree Image from public domain license