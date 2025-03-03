rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fashion Drawing No. 1 (1849) by Jules David
Save
Edit Image
victorian womanvintage fashion illustration public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustration
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 15 (1875) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784087/fashion-drawing-no-1875-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 18 (1878) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783874/fashion-drawing-no-1878-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 16 (1876) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 16 (1876) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784035/fashion-drawing-no-1876-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 14 (1874) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784216/fashion-drawing-no-1874-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 3 (1858) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 3 (1858) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787336/fashion-drawing-no-1858-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 2 (1852) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 2 (1852) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787859/fashion-drawing-no-1852-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Fashion Drawing No. 13 (1872) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 13 (1872) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785612/fashion-drawing-no-1872-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Fashion Drawing No. 12 (1869) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 12 (1869) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785935/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Fashion Drawing No. 10 (1869) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 10 (1869) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786105/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Fashion Drawing No. 8 (1866) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 8 (1866) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786518/fashion-drawing-no-1866-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Fashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 4 (1859) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787127/fashion-drawing-no-1859-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696668/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Fashion Drawing No. 9 (1868) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 9 (1868) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786196/fashion-drawing-no-1868-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668953/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Fashion Drawing No. 21 (1885) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 21 (1885) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782626/fashion-drawing-no-1885-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686769/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Fashion Drawing No. 5 (1861) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 5 (1861) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786920/fashion-drawing-no-1861-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Victorian woman scholar, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696681/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Fashion Drawing No. 20 (1881) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 20 (1881) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783347/fashion-drawing-no-1881-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Fashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 6 (1862) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786900/fashion-drawing-no-1862-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Fashion Drawing No. 7 (1865) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 7 (1865) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786624/fashion-drawing-no-1865-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694494/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView license
A Man Ladies Notice (before 1847) by Edouard de Beaumont
A Man Ladies Notice (before 1847) by Edouard de Beaumont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788048/man-ladies-notice-before-1847-edouard-beaumontFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641620/png-aesthetic-animal-graphicView license
Album de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Sem
Album de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Sem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771390/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license