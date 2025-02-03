Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian dogdogsfacepeopleartvintageillustrationpublic domainDepuis que Zémire sait qu'elle va me coûter quinze francs par an,... (1848) by Honoré DaumierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 789 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1052 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseLa Cinquième Acte à la Gaité (1848) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788019/cinquieme-acte-gaite-1848-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRifolard est plus charmé que jamais... (1848) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042934/rifolard-est-plus-charme-que-jamais-1848-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Tuileries Garden (Le jardin des Tuileries) (published 1896) by Edouard Vuillardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052604/image-grass-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChère Baronne, je vous felicite... (1847) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788061/chere-baronne-vous-felicite-1847-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdélaide...Adélaide...il me semble que je vois deja venir la comète !!... (published 1857) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044374/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseO qu'ils sont laids! (1836) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038950/quils-sont-laids-1836-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe ventre legislatif (1834) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789827/ventre-legislatif-1834-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787433/heures-matin-mlle-nisdal-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMeeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomtehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787353/meeting-the-promenade-1832-hippolyte-lecomteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseMain Stair case of the Palace of Justice. Front view, plate 36 from Les Gens De Justice by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987569/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseEst-ce que vous allez ouvrir la porte de la cage ... (19th century) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028921/image-cartoon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseC'est unique! j'ai pris quatre tailles... (1840) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041593/cest-unique-jai-pris-quatre-tailles-1840-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseMy First Love (c. 1860) by Nathaniel Currierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782893/first-love-c-1860-nathaniel-currierFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license“- Husbands are really not what a vain people likes to believe!,” plate 3 from Les Divorceuses by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984142/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771390/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseTo the Memory of Cleaver D. McKean (before 1848)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788034/the-memory-cleaver-mckean-before-1848Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWorker and Bourgeois, from Les Parisiens En 1848 by Honoré-Victorin Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979152/worker-and-bourgeois-from-les-parisiens-1848-honore-victorin-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseStar rating, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633526/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView license“- Tell me, mayor, what are communists? - You know, Pierre, communists are people who want to have everything in common with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8987724/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license