Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian mourninggrassflowersplanttreepersonartflower bouquetTo the Memory of Cleaver D. McKean (before 1848)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1582 x 1247 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Double Disguise (Le double déguisement) (1810–1901) by Narciso Edmundo Jos Desmadrylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775203/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMy First Love (c. 1860) by Nathaniel Currierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782893/first-love-c-1860-nathaniel-currierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePNG The midsummer lavender flower basket.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15687285/png-the-midsummer-lavender-flower-basketView licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseLa Cinquième Acte à la Gaité (1848) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788019/cinquieme-acte-gaite-1848-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of the Actress Fanny Janauschek, 1861 by arnold böcklinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956284/portrait-the-actress-fanny-janauschek-1861-arnold-bocklinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseMadame Céline Leclanché (1881) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783566/madame-celine-leclanche-1881-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licenseMood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Victorian wedding couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409700/png-victorian-wedding-couple-illustrationView licenseCommunity garden week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995282/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"In Memory of" (c. 1845)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787597/in-memory-of-c-1845Free Image from public domain licenseFuneral flowers poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773929/funeral-flowers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVictorian wedding couple illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388566/victorian-wedding-couple-illustrationView licenseRest in peace Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747281/rest-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWoman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747225/loving-memory-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseIn Memoriam - Column at Left (19th century) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028335/memoriam-column-left-19th-century-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709561/funeral-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in the Bois de Boulogne (c. 1885) by Daniel Hernándezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777126/woman-the-bois-boulogne-c-1885-daniel-hernandezFree Image from public domain licenseDeepest condolences poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773904/deepest-condolences-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Little White Girl (1922) by Alfred Bell and Co, Ltd and Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772974/the-little-white-girl-1922-alfred-bell-and-co-ltd-and-londonFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232544/funeral-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Mrs. Ralph Sneyd (Mary Ellis Sneyd) (1889) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tademahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782510/image-hands-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral flowers blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773928/funeral-flowers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Girl at Her Devotions (1824) by Richard James Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790856/girl-her-devotions-1824-richard-james-laneFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral flowers Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773927/funeral-flowers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseS. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouaninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015070/farewell-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove that wilt not let me go. 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386875/love-that-wilt-not-let-goFree Image from public domain license3D mom teaching son to garden editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396972/mom-teaching-son-garden-editable-remixView licenseO qu'ils sont laids! (1836) by Honoré Daumierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038950/quils-sont-laids-1836-honore-daumierFree Image from public domain licenseFarewell Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709600/farewell-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa peinture (Tantôt sévère, tantôt légère, la peinture charme tous les yeux) (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license