Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewhimsicalwatercolor architecturemedievalfacepersonchurchartbuildingA New Year's Card (1800–1850)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 891 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4564 x 6149 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Europe day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638812/happy-europe-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman At Prayer In Ambulatory Of Gothic (1827) by C S Haroldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157565/woman-prayer-ambulatory-gothic-1827-haroldFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCrucifixion with Apostles (13th century (Gothic)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147587/crucifixion-with-apostles-13th-century-gothic-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture tour Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640022/architecture-tour-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist Crucified (1400-1500) by Polishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154810/christ-crucified-1400-1500-polishFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseA Bishop's Crosier (c. 1475/1480) by Martin Schongauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984993/bishops-crosier-c-14751480-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Interior of the Cathedral of Saint Stephen at Vienna (1841) by Rudolf von Althttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041688/image-people-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Trinity (1414) by Anonymous Artist and Master of the Gerona Martyrologyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982534/the-trinity-1414-anonymous-artist-and-master-the-gerona-martyrologyFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShrine of the Altenberg Altar, ca. 1330 by rhenish master ca. 1330https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951769/shrine-the-altenberg-altar-ca-1330-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseInitial L with Old Testament Prophet (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982720/initial-with-old-testament-prophet-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseBlick auf das Grabmal des Grafen Ludwig von Löwenstein-Wertheim und seiner Frau Anna in der Stiftskirche St. Marien in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934711/image-space-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView licensePythagoras and his disciples (1400-1404 (Medieval)) by Dirc van Delfthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146724/pythagoras-and-his-disciples-1400-1404-medieval-dirc-van-delftFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseGrabmal des Kardinals Markus Sittikus in Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rom, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946403/image-church-illustrated-artFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licensePortal von S. Michele in Pavia, October 15, 1827 by friedrich maximilian hessemerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935890/image-person-classic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseChrist and the Virgin Enthroned with Forty Saints (c. 1340) by Master of the Dominican Effigieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982102/image-christ-book-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseInitial N (?) with David in Prayer (1430s) by Master of the Cypresseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982714/initial-with-david-prayer-1430s-master-the-cypressesFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseKanzel in St. Georg in Schlettstadt, 1879 by julius knoblauchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981890/kanzel-st-georg-schlettstadt-1879-julius-knoblauchFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licensePNG St. Jerome, ca. 1448 – 1458 by jacomart, element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18150158/png-st-jerome-ca-1448-1458-jacomart-element-transparent-backgroundFree PNG from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784856/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStrasbourg: The main portal of the cathedral, ca. 1860 by bisson frèreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951224/strasbourg-the-main-portal-the-cathedral-ca-1860-bisson-freresFree Image from public domain licenseChurch today Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11017490/church-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlanche VI – Portail de Saint-Trophime d'Arles (Plate VI – Entrance of Saint Trophime of Arles) (1853/1854, printed 1982) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043734/photo-image-person-church-designFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726900/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindow Panel with Architectural Detail (ca. 1415-1425 (Late Medieval- Renaissance)) by Austrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148296/photo-image-church-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseThe Wings of the Altenberg Altarpiece, ca. 1330 by rhenish master ca. 1330https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984546/the-wings-the-altenberg-altarpiece-ca-1330-rhenish-master-ca-1330Free Image from public domain license