A Fisherman on the Banks of a River, a Church Tower in the Distance (c. 1825–26) by Richard Parkes Bonington
Original public domain image from The Clark Art Museum
Free for Personal and Business use
Public Domain
JPEG
TIFF
Low Resolution 1200 x 907 px
High Resolution (HD) 5883 x 4445 px | 300 dpi
View CC0 license 