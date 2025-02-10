Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese art winter riverpublic domaintreespersonarthousesjapanese artvintageClearing Snowfall at Masaki (1833–1843, Tenpō 4–Tenpō 14) by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 770 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1026 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseKintai Bridge at Iwakuni in Suō Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789833/kintai-bridge-iwakuni-suo-province-1859-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAurora experience poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10622899/aurora-experience-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789863/seido-shrine-and-kanda-river-from-shohei-bridge-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHomestay marketplace blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968783/homestay-marketplace-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseView from Massaki of Suijin Shrine, Uchigawa Inlet, and Sekiya (1857, Ansei 4, 8th month) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789939/image-sky-person-cherry-blossomsFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103577/winter-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActual View of Kata Bay, Kishū Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787158/actual-view-kata-bay-kishu-province-1859-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLotus Pond at Shinobazu in Ueno by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932369/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTakibi Shrine in Oki Province (1861) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786928/takibi-shrine-oki-province-1861-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in a boat (Ca. 1844-46 (late Edo)) by Unidentified and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157648/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAdventure awaits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517426/adventure-awaits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIshiyakushi (c. 1835-1840) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788583/ishiyakushi-c-1835-1840-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTango Province: Amanohashidate (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790089/tango-province-amanohashidate-1853-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662420/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseForest of Suijin Shrine and Masaki on the Sumida River. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637325/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor illustration of Christmas elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418188/image-christmas-treeView licenseInside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790105/inside-akiba-shrine-ukeji-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseMagic of Christmas, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519890/magic-christmas-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseMeguro Drum Bridge and Sunset Hill. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16467354/meguro-drum-bridge-and-sunset-hill-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseAurora tour package poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517422/aurora-tour-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDividing Pool at Mitsumata by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932248/dividing-pool-mitsumata-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe 53 Stations of the Tokaido, 3rd series: Travelers on a Riverbank (c. 1841–42) by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788042/image-horse-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545654/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseBoats on lake, section of an untitled harimaze print by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055032/boats-lake-section-untitled-harimaze-print-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAurora experience Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10622874/aurora-experience-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePicture of the Steam Engine Railway in Yatsuyama, Tokyo by Utagawa Hiroshige IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931699/image-steam-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAurora experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9748697/aurora-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOiso, the poet Sagyo's hut at the Shigitatsu marsh by Utagawa Hiroshige Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920998/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Christmas illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546760/editable-vintage-christmas-illustration-design-element-setView licenseAkabane Bridge at Shiba in Snow (1859) by Utagawa Hirokagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787133/akabane-bridge-shiba-snow-1859-utagawa-hirokageFree Image from public domain licenseBrook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831719/png-1928-1933-artView licenseThe Mouth of the Aji River in Osaka by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931280/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter vibes set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091974/winter-vibes-set-editable-design-elementView licenseKinryūzan Temple, Asakusa (1856) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789699/kinryuzan-temple-asakusa-1856-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license