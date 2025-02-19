rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study for a fresco depicting the sacraments of Confession and Absolution, Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Church of Saint-Merri…
Save
Edit Image
man frescofacepersonchurchartmanpublic domainillustration
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Lamentation at the Foot of the Cross by Henri Lehmann Karl Ernest Rodolphe Heinrich Salem Lehmann
Lamentation at the Foot of the Cross by Henri Lehmann Karl Ernest Rodolphe Heinrich Salem Lehmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247670/image-angel-face-handsFree Image from public domain license
Newlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustration
Newlywed couple, wedding, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526556/newlywed-couple-wedding-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Napoleon Bonaparte Surrounded by Scientists and Students in Egypt (C. 1831) by Léon Cogniet
Napoleon Bonaparte Surrounded by Scientists and Students in Egypt (C. 1831) by Léon Cogniet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789116/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter poster template
Happy easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408277/happy-easter-poster-templateView license
God the Father and the Holy Spirit Receiving the Body of Christ (1660/1665) by Guglielmo Cortese
God the Father and the Holy Spirit Receiving the Body of Christ (1660/1665) by Guglielmo Cortese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013635/image-christ-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Sistine Chapel fresco in Vatican City. Original public domain image from Flickr
The Sistine Chapel fresco in Vatican City. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042458/photo-image-marble-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Couple's wedding, relationship aesthetic editable remix
Couple's wedding, relationship aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703189/couples-wedding-relationship-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
Raphael's Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (ca. 1509–1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
Raphael's Disputation of the Holy Sacrament (ca. 1509–1510) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848204/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView license
The Sistine Chapel fresco in Vatican City. Original public domain image from Flickr
The Sistine Chapel fresco in Vatican City. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042480/photo-image-marble-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView license
Saint Joseph Presented by the Virgin to the Holy Trinity
Saint Joseph Presented by the Virgin to the Holy Trinity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328347/image-cloud-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
Praise the lord poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220356/praise-the-lord-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Nativity, ca. 1525 – 1530 by hans baldung grien
The Nativity, ca. 1525 – 1530 by hans baldung grien
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986381/the-nativity-ca-1525-1530-hans-baldung-grienFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918225/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Nicholas (verso) (1600/1620) by Hans Heinrich Wägmann
Saint Nicholas (verso) (1600/1620) by Hans Heinrich Wägmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10002094/saint-nicholas-verso-16001620-hans-heinrich-wagmannFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
Believe in god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Triptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legend
Triptych: The Holy Kinship (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Magdalen Legend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149525/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
Worship service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11203526/worship-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Free Church ceiling in Lucca image, public domain CC0 photo.
Free Church ceiling in Lucca image, public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5919706/photo-image-background-public-domain-goldView license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
PNG Vintage chapel watercolor illustration
PNG Vintage chapel watercolor illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18706725/png-vintage-chapel-watercolor-illustrationView license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Confirmation (1786) by Jean Hippolyte Bardin
Confirmation (1786) by Jean Hippolyte Bardin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025784/confirmation-1786-jean-hippolyte-bardinFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Instagram post template
Together we pray Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ Crucified between the Two Thieves: an Oval Plate (c. 1641) by Rembrandt van Rijn
Christ Crucified between the Two Thieves: an Oval Plate (c. 1641) by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010632/image-christ-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Vintage chapel watercolor illustration
Vintage chapel watercolor illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19372859/vintage-chapel-watercolor-illustrationView license
Pray for peace Instagram post template
Pray for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492681/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Rosary and Saint by Abraham van Diepenbeeck
Madonna and Child with Rosary and Saint by Abraham van Diepenbeeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001384/madonna-and-child-with-rosary-and-saint-abraham-van-diepenbeeckFree Image from public domain license
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
Sunday worship poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723542/sunday-worship-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Thronende Madonna mit Kind, Maria Magalena und einem Heiligen alla Compagnia dei Cimatori della Lana in Gubbio, 1818 – 1843…
Thronende Madonna mit Kind, Maria Magalena und einem Heiligen alla Compagnia dei Cimatori della Lana in Gubbio, 1818 – 1843…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951810/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ before Herod (c. 1591) by Jacopo Ligozzi
Christ before Herod (c. 1591) by Jacopo Ligozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996767/christ-before-herod-c-1591-jacopo-ligozziFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ein Künstler wird durch die Kunst der Religion zugeführt, 1819 by carl christian vogel von vogelstein
Ein Künstler wird durch die Kunst der Religion zugeführt, 1819 by carl christian vogel von vogelstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954694/image-border-person-line-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615532/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Deposition (1670s?) by Thomas Blanchet
The Deposition (1670s?) by Thomas Blanchet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014487/the-deposition-1670s-thomas-blanchetFree Image from public domain license