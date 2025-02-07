Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpublic domain oil painting boyspeasant winedoganimalfacepersonshadowItalian Peasant (1842) by Gabriel Alexandre DecampsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 966 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4768 x 5926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPet activities Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050359/pet-activities-instagram-post-templateView licenseBird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790430/bird-hunting-1830-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseThe Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126454/the-guardsmen-1841-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseJob discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652254/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816299/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseShepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651466/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918424/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseSunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124828/sunset-tombs-near-cairo-19th-century-after-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926426/png-advertisement-antiqueView licensestanding woman wearing dark long skirt, white blouse, hat with wide brim and scarf tied around her head, with bundles on her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656944/image-light-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licensePets blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776046/pets-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Good Samaritan by Alexandre-Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612068/the-good-samaritan-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseDogs pet Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776005/dogs-pet-facebook-cover-templateView licenseThe good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652380/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816285/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTurkish Guardsmen by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262953/turkish-guardsmen-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514917/dog-lovers-poster-template-editable-textView licenseThe Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125637/the-suicide-ca-1836-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseThe Poacher (c. 1847) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785834/the-poacher-c-1847-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514935/dog-lovers-flyer-template-editable-textView licensePassing By on the Other Sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883786/passing-the-other-sideFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685041/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseA covered corpse lying on a bed. Etching by Ch. Chaplin, 1852, after A.G. Decamps.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979218/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail 101, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17003190/cocktail-101-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo people with leprosy receiving food through a wall. Etching by Gaitt after A. Decamps.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012802/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708546/romantic-wine-dinner-poster-templateView licenseA Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785886/boy-leading-his-animal-troupe-probably-1855-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseCat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788821/cat-weasel-and-rabbit-1836-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtyard by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962547/courtyard-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseMusic band Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444017/music-band-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611935/the-turkish-patrol-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of Pigs by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962215/study-pigs-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052681/cocktail-101-poster-templateView licenseA House in Turkey by Alexandre-Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183688/house-turkey-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license