rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Three Women (1838) by Tony Johannot
Save
Edit Image
vintage fashion illustration public domainwomen public domain artvintage paperfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Fashion Drawing (1832–1899) by Anaïs Adèle Colin
Fashion Drawing (1832–1899) by Anaïs Adèle Colin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775519/fashion-drawing-1832-1899-anais-adele-colinFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman in a Purple Cape (1866–1924) by Edouard Zier
Woman in a Purple Cape (1866–1924) by Edouard Zier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772820/woman-purple-cape-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Woman with Child and Dog (1838) by Tony Johannot
Woman with Child and Dog (1838) by Tony Johannot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788481/woman-with-child-and-dog-1838-tony-johannotFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Portrait of the Actress Fanny Janauschek, 1861 by arnold böcklin
Portrait of the Actress Fanny Janauschek, 1861 by arnold böcklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956284/portrait-the-actress-fanny-janauschek-1861-arnold-bocklinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Fashionable Lady with an Easel (19th Century)
Fashionable Lady with an Easel (19th Century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775532/fashionable-lady-with-easel-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
S. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouanin
S. M. L'Impératrice des Français (1859) by Auguste Adrien Jouanin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787154/limperatrice-des-francais-1859-auguste-adrien-jouaninFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Meeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomte
Meeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787353/meeting-the-promenade-1832-hippolyte-lecomteFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lemon (1876) by Winslow Homer
Lemon (1876) by Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784767/lemon-1876-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072557/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young Ladies in a Cabaret (1839–1880) by Clément Auguste Andrieux
Young Ladies in a Cabaret (1839–1880) by Clément Auguste Andrieux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783540/young-ladies-cabaret-1839-1880-clement-auguste-andrieuxFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
Fashion Drawing No. 11 (1869) by Jules David
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785918/fashion-drawing-no-1869-jules-davidFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
Bildnis der Schwester des Künstlers, null by fritz bamberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986295/bildnis-der-schwester-des-kunstlers-null-fritz-bambergerFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
The Visit (c. 1870) by Alfred Stevens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776642/the-visit-c-1870-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Woman in Black Hat (1866–1924) by Edouard Zier
Woman in Black Hat (1866–1924) by Edouard Zier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772825/woman-black-hat-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView license
A Model Fastening Her Garter in an Artist's Studio (1868–1910) by Giuseppe Aureli
A Model Fastening Her Garter in an Artist's Studio (1868–1910) by Giuseppe Aureli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773914/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
La Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gill
La Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Mrs. Anne Walbanke-Childers (1843 - 1864) by George Richmond
Mrs. Anne Walbanke-Childers (1843 - 1864) by George Richmond
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041932/mrs-anne-walbanke-childers-1843-1864-george-richmondFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Girl with Garland (19th century)
Girl with Garland (19th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156856/girl-with-garland-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license