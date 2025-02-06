Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagedoganimalfacepersonartmanvintageillustrationThe Letter of Recommendation (1837) by Henry Bonaventure MonnierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 908 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1211 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman with dog vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670885/woman-with-dog-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Servant (1837) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788560/young-servant-1837-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Vieillesse by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784365/vieillesse-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUne Indisposition by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784741/une-indisposition-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseGroup of Three Men and a Woman (1874) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784201/group-three-men-and-woman-1874-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseBe a leader Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596854/leader-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFamily Group and a Dog (1874) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784228/family-group-and-dog-1874-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseAn old woman is reading a letter out to a man and a young woman around her chair. Mezzotint, 1837, by H. Dawe after W.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009274/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480462/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView licenseUn Comité de lecture by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784571/comite-lecture-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514917/dog-lovers-poster-template-editable-textView licenseUne Queue by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784579/une-queue-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseDog lovers flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514935/dog-lovers-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseUne Débutante by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784677/une-debutante-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseHappy retirement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274239/happy-retirement-instagram-post-templateView licenseUn Foyer by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784755/foyer-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseBeige fashion vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778773/beige-fashion-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBijeenkomst van plattelandsbewoners (1839) by Henry Bonaventure Monnier and Aubert and Ciehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767276/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseFashion vintage logo, white template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Dutch Merchant, ca. 1685 – 1688 by jan weenixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981013/portrait-dutch-merchant-ca-1685-1688-jan-weenixFree Image from public domain licenseDog & pet-friendly restaurants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500001/dog-pet-friendly-restaurants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZij is mijn vrouw, niet mijn dochter (1827) by Henry Bonaventure Monnier, Bernard and Bernardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13768228/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licensePet adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479823/pet-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorrection paternelle by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784331/correction-paternelle-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseDie Taufe des Kämmerers der äthiopischen Königin Kandake Amanitore, null by johann friedrich morgensternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947601/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseTraveling with pets poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499351/traveling-with-pets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSiegfrieds Abschied von Kriemhilde, 1812 by peter von corneliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950200/siegfrieds-abschied-von-kriemhilde-1812-peter-von-corneliusFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoaz assumes the Legacy of Elimelech, ca. 1651 – 1653 by jan victorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980277/boaz-assumes-the-legacy-elimelech-ca-1651-1653-jan-victorsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy boss's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596855/happy-bosss-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDolce far niente in Naples, 1797 by johann heinrich ramberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951139/dolce-far-niente-naples-1797-johann-heinrich-rambergFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licenseThe Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable people walking dogs design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15364544/editable-people-walking-dogs-design-element-setView licenseM. Prud'homme and a Friend (1815–1877) by Henry Bonaventure Monnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783906/prudhomme-and-friend-1815-1877-henry-bonaventure-monnierFree Image from public domain license