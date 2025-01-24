Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagegarden public domainwatercolorpaintingcreammythjoseph mallord william turnergreek myth illustrationancient greeceThe Garden: An Illustration to Thomas Moore's "The Epicurean" (c. 1837–39) by Joseph Mallord William TurnerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 973 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4470 x 5514 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4470 x 5514 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient Greece story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348247/ancient-greece-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Tower of London (c. 1794) by Joseph Mallord William 