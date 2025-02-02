rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dwarf Tall Clock (19th century) by Aaron Willard
Save
Edit Image
woodenvintagedesignpublic domainclockhomephotoantique
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Longcase clock
Longcase clock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084490/longcase-clockFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tall Clock
Tall Clock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331056/tall-clockFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView license
Clock with the Figure of Friendship Holding a Medallion (ca. 1785) by French
Clock with the Figure of Friendship Holding a Medallion (ca. 1785) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123898/clock-with-the-figure-friendship-holding-medallion-ca-1785-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979403/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Ladies Open-face Pocket Watch (late 19th-early 20th century) by Tiffany and Company
Ladies Open-face Pocket Watch (late 19th-early 20th century) by Tiffany and Company
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128920/photo-image-person-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979405/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Tall Clock
Tall Clock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084385/tall-clockFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979468/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Tall Clock
Tall Clock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883499/tall-clockFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979460/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Dwarf tall clock
Dwarf tall clock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851379/dwarf-tall-clockFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979310/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Clock (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clock (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368620/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979538/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Clock, c. 1935 by Louis Annino, Harry Eisman and Arsen Maralian. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally…
Clock, c. 1935 by Louis Annino, Harry Eisman and Arsen Maralian. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368571/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable home decoration elements set
Editable home decoration elements set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979319/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView license
Clock (1937) by Harry Eisman and Arsen Maralian. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clock (1937) by Harry Eisman and Arsen Maralian. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368599/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978908/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather's Clock, Timepiece (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Grandfather's Clock, Timepiece (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382608/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990395/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by Irving I. Smith. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by Irving I. Smith. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369057/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978739/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Grandfather Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382600/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978737/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather Clock (c. 1935) by Walter W. Jennings. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Grandfather Clock (c. 1935) by Walter W. Jennings. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387268/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978735/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Clock (Grandfather) (ca. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Clock (Grandfather) (ca. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368641/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978731/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather Clock, Angular View (1937) by Dana Bartlett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Grandfather Clock, Angular View (1937) by Dana Bartlett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382587/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978729/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather Clock (c. 1935) by Giacinto Capelli. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Grandfather Clock (c. 1935) by Giacinto Capelli. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387264/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978732/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather Clock (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Grandfather Clock (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382589/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
Editable retro furniture home decoration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990393/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView license
Grandfather Clock (ca. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Grandfather Clock (ca. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382491/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license