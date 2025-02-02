Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenvintagedesignpublic domainclockhomephotoantiqueDwarf Tall Clock (19th century) by Aaron WillardOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 647 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4390 x 8145 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLongcase clockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084490/longcase-clockFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTall Clockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331056/tall-clockFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture aunction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView licenseClock with the Figure of Friendship Holding a Medallion (ca. 1785) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123898/clock-with-the-figure-friendship-holding-medallion-ca-1785-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979403/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseLadies Open-face Pocket Watch (late 19th-early 20th century) by Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128920/photo-image-person-vintage-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979405/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseTall Clockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084385/tall-clockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979468/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseTall Clockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883499/tall-clockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979460/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseDwarf tall clockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12851379/dwarf-tall-clockFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979310/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseHall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licensevintage home decoration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseClock (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368620/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979538/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseClock, c. 1935 by Louis Annino, Harry Eisman and Arsen Maralian. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368571/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979319/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseClock (1937) by Harry Eisman and Arsen Maralian. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368599/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978908/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather's Clock, Timepiece (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382608/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990395/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseShaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by Irving I. Smith. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369057/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978739/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382600/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978737/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather Clock (c. 1935) by Walter W. Jennings. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387268/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978735/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseClock (Grandfather) (ca. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368641/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978731/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather Clock, Angular View (1937) by Dana Bartlett. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382587/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978729/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather Clock (c. 1935) by Giacinto Capelli. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3387264/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978732/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather Clock (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382589/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable retro furniture home decoration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990393/editable-retro-furniture-home-decoration-setView licenseGrandfather Clock (ca. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3382491/free-illustration-image-20th-century-american-antiqueFree Image from public domain license