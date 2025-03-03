Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain fashion illustrationvictorian illustrationplantfacepersonartvintageillustrationThree in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille DevériaOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 860 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1147 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645637/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseMidi (Mme Devéria) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787363/midi-mme-deveria-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787433/heures-matin-mlle-nisdal-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa leçon de piano (1810–1857) by Achille Devériahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787359/lecon-piano-1810-1857-achille-deveriaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJ'ai ete bien maltraite by Achille Louis Martinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376142/jai-ete-bien-maltraite-achille-louis-martinetFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788398/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSee: P.17,097, b. & w. edition.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651256/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license3 Heures Du Soir. Mme. A. Deveria, from Les Dix-huit Heures d'une Parisienne (ca. 1830). Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650158/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMental health, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642130/mental-health-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSee: P.17,094, b. & w. edition.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651503/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072547/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623368/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseMme. Veuve Boivinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11388691/mme-veuve-boivinFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668942/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePortrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125479/portrait-mrs-foote-ca-1829-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926350/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseMidi. Mme. A. Deveria, from Les Dix-huit Heures d'une Parisienne. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651273/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686645/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseL'Europe (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775699/leurope-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786449/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseLes petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView licenseL'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786470/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseModes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793027/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691591/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseThree women discussing cholerahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509550/three-women-discussing-choleraFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072571/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-autumnView licenseL'Artiste: Quatre Heures du Matin (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786485/lartiste-quatre-heures-matin-1814-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseMusic lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642084/music-lesson-vintage-girl-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSelf-Portrait (1832) by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038151/self-portrait-1832-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain license