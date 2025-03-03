rawpixel
Three in the Afternoon (Mrs. A. Devéria) (Trois Heures du Soir (Mme. A. Devéria)) (c. 1829) by Achille Devéria
public domain fashion illustrationvictorian illustrationplantfacepersonartvintageillustration
Victorian woman scholar background, blue vintage design, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Midi (Mme Devéria) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
7 Heures du Matin (Mlle de Nisdal?) (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
La leçon de piano (1810–1857) by Achille Devéria
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
J'ai ete bien maltraite by Achille Louis Martinet
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Toilette de Campagne. Septembre. 1840 (1840) by Paul Gavarni
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
See: P.17,097, b. & w. edition.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
3 Heures Du Soir. Mme. A. Deveria, from Les Dix-huit Heures d'une Parisienne (ca. 1830). Original from the Minneapolis…
Mental health, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
See: P.17,094, b. & w. edition.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Vintage Autumn off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
La Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gill
Victorian woman aesthetic background, remixed from the artwork of JJ. Gould, Jr., editable design
Mme. Veuve Boivin
Colorful Victorian women sticker, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Portrait of Mrs. Foote (ca. 1829) by English
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Midi. Mme. A. Deveria, from Les Dix-huit Heures d'une Parisienne. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Colorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
L'Europe (1700–1899)
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. VI: Une lorgnette (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Les petits bonheurs des demoiselles, no. II: Les souliers neufs (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: Physionomie des Modes. Robe de Chambre de Humann (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Modes et Manières No. 44: Les Aprets du Bal (Costume Etrusque. Costume grec) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Three women discussing cholera
Vintage Autumn collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
L'Artiste: Quatre Heures du Matin (1814–1866) by Paul Gavarni
Music lesson, vintage girl collage illustration editable design
Self-Portrait (1832) by Louis Léopold Boilly
