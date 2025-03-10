Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconversationpublic domainvintage paperfacepersonartvintageadultThe Young Captive (1832) by Ary SchefferOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1050 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1400 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseLemon (1876) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784767/lemon-1876-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Anne Walbanke-Childers (1843 - 1864) by George Richmondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041932/mrs-anne-walbanke-childers-1843-1864-george-richmondFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDancer on Her Knees (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774695/dancer-her-knees-1862-1931-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Women (1838) by Tony Johannothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788483/three-women-1838-tony-johannotFree Image from public domain licenseSave water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMeeting on the Promenade (1832?) by Hippolyte Lecomtehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787353/meeting-the-promenade-1832-hippolyte-lecomteFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Officer Saying Farewell to His Family (1841) by Carl Schindlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041701/young-officer-saying-farewell-his-family-1841-carl-schindlerFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Model Fastening Her Garter in an Artist's Studio (1868–1910) by Giuseppe Aurelihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773914/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClassical romantic couple embracinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378925/classical-romantic-couple-embracingView licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licensePNG Classical romantic couple embracinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410239/png-classical-romantic-couple-embracingView licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446965/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Kneeling in Prayer (1864) by Alexandre Couderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128494/woman-kneeling-prayer-1864-alexandre-couderFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashionable Lady with an Easel (19th Century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775532/fashionable-lady-with-easel-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseMother and Child (c. 1861) by Gustave Léonard de Jonghehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786590/mother-and-child-c-1861-gustave-leonard-jongheFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseH. M. The Queen (1897) by William Nicholsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776141/the-queen-1897-william-nicholsonFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFamily Scene (1831) by Camille Joseph Etienne Roqueplanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037947/family-scene-1831-camille-joseph-etienne-roqueplanFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907399/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseWoman Kneeling In Prayer (ca. 1860) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126703/woman-kneeling-prayer-ca-1860-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907407/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseChrist at top center, wearing pink and blue garment, seated on a cloud; woman in white clings to Christ's PL arm; hands of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651448/image-cloud-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914924/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseWoman in a Purple Cape (1866–1924) by Edouard Zierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772820/woman-purple-cape-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907396/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseLa Nuit (middle 19th century) by André Gillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784141/nuit-middle-19th-century-andre-gillFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907412/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseAdéle de Saussure and Marie-Louise Ravel, the Artist's Wife, in His Studio (1877) by Edouard Ravelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048065/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license