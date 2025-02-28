rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Save
Edit Image
catrabbitpublic domain rabbitcanvasforest painting public domainweaselpublic domain animal paintingpublic domain cat painting
Biography book cover template
Biography book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14374506/biography-book-cover-templateView license
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
The Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125637/the-suicide-ca-1836-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable adorable animal element set
Editable adorable animal element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141218/editable-adorable-animal-element-setView license
Sunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Sunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124828/sunset-tombs-near-cairo-19th-century-after-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable adorable animal element set
Editable adorable animal element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15141195/editable-adorable-animal-element-setView license
Caravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Caravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789803/caravan-halted-oasis-1840-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194430/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Le Dentiste by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Le Dentiste by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11377545/dentiste-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Dancing rabbits remixed by rawpixel
Dancing rabbits remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002800/dancing-rabbits-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Woman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125366/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
Easter bunny border background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9088414/easter-bunny-border-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Bird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Bird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790430/bird-hunting-1830-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
School schedule template
School schedule template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722217/school-schedule-templateView license
Gamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
Gamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790209/image-background-dog-forestFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife vet poster template
Wildlife vet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873962/wildlife-vet-poster-templateView license
Camel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Camel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030803/camel-and-arabs-mid-19th-century-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194708/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
The Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
The Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126454/the-guardsmen-1841-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194583/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
The Poacher (c. 1847) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
The Poacher (c. 1847) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785834/the-poacher-c-1847-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148564/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
A Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
A Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785886/boy-leading-his-animal-troupe-probably-1855-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Dogs watercolor element png, editable animal design
Dogs watercolor element png, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123239/dogs-watercolor-element-png-editable-animal-designView license
The Good Samaritan by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
The Good Samaritan by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612068/the-good-samaritan-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Passing By on the Other Side
Passing By on the Other Side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883786/passing-the-other-sideFree Image from public domain license
Easter time poster template
Easter time poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459598/easter-time-poster-templateView license
Two people with leprosy receiving food through a wall. Etching by Gaitt after A. Decamps.
Two people with leprosy receiving food through a wall. Etching by Gaitt after A. Decamps.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012802/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dog border beige mobile wallpaper, editable animal design
Dog border beige mobile wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122405/dog-border-beige-mobile-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
Landschap met watermolen (1813 - 1860) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
Landschap met watermolen (1813 - 1860) by Alexandre Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793650/landschap-met-watermolen-1813-1860-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Job discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Job discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652254/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149129/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Shepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Shepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651466/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable pet border, beige background design
Editable pet border, beige background design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122443/editable-pet-border-beige-background-designView license
A covered corpse lying on a bed. Etching by Ch. Chaplin, 1852, after A.G. Decamps.
A covered corpse lying on a bed. Etching by Ch. Chaplin, 1852, after A.G. Decamps.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979218/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dog border off-white mobile wallpaper, editable animal design
Dog border off-white mobile wallpaper, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080351/dog-border-off-white-mobile-wallpaper-editable-animal-designView license
The Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
The Turkish Patrol by Alexandre-Gabriel Decamps
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611935/the-turkish-patrol-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
The good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652380/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license