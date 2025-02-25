Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagescenerypersonartvintagemountainnatureillustrationlandscapeAlpine setting (Site alpestre) (early 19th century) by possibly Jean Germain DrouaisOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4369 x 3048 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. 