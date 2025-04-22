rawpixel
Ramparts (Remparts) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Passageway seen from an arch (Coursive vue depuis une arche) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Ideal view of an ancient town (Vue idéale d'une ville antique) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Town gate (Porte de ville) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Fortress and mountain (Forteresse et montagne) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Fortified town (Ville fortifiée) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
City view (Vue urbaine) (recto); Grotesque (verso) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Interior of a Renaissance dwelling (Intérieur d'une demeure renaissance) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
City view (Vue urbaine) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Archway (Poterne) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Ideal view with Trajan's Column (Vue idéale à la colonne trajane) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Courtyard viewed from a colonnade (Cour, depuis une colonnade) (early 19th century) by possibly Jean Germain Drouais
Netley Abbey, Hampshire (mid-19th century) by Miss Selby
Ideal view with the Arch of Titus and the Tower of the Militia (Vue idéale avec l'arc de Titus et la Tour des milices)…
Fountain and palace (Vasque et palais) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Pines and cypress before a town (Pins et cyprès devant une ville) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Fortified towers and pediment (Tours fortifiées et fronton) (early 19th century) by possibly Jean Germain Drouais
Furness Abbey (1777) by Thomas Hearne
The Portal of the Madonna della Misericordia from the Canal (1844) by Carl Friedrich Heinrich Werner
Portale of the Dam Bridge in Egypt, No. 6, ca. 1860 – 1870 by wilhelm hammerschmidt
Architectural Capriccio with a Soldier and Dog (mid-18th century) by Vittorio Maria Bigari
