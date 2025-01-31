Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecouple paintingreadingcouplepublic domain vintage couplescouple vintageteapotmotherteaReading to the Convalescent (c. 1827) by Jean Augustin FranquelinOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 992 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4794 x 5802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211089/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView licenseHäusliche Szene (Pestalozzis Lienhard und Gertrud), before 1810 by franz pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983800/hausliche-szene-pestalozzis-lienhard-und-gertrud-before-1810-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain licenseYou are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseTooth extractionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11425469/tooth-extractionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164430/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseCheerful farewell, ca. 1795 by daniel chodowieckihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938983/cheerful-farewell-ca-1795-daniel-chodowieckiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor girly style design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163863/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView licenseHamburger Kneipe, 1901 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952819/hamburger-kneipe-1901-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseLemon tea desktop wallpaper, relax reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211097/lemon-tea-desktop-wallpaper-relax-reading-editable-designView licenseIl faut gratter les gens ou il leur démange by Augustin Désiré Pajouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376309/faut-gratter-les-gens-leur-demange-augustin-desire-pajouFree Image from public domain licenseHot lemon tea background, book reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197656/hot-lemon-tea-background-book-reading-editable-designView licenseL'Arrivée Du Convalescenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11429481/larrivee-convalescentFree Image from public domain licenseLemon citrus tea iPhone wallpaper, book drink break editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211095/lemon-citrus-tea-iphone-wallpaper-book-drink-break-editable-designView licenseWoman and Child Before a Mirror (1870s) by Paul Seignachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783919/woman-and-child-before-mirror-1870s-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain licenseHot lemon tea iPhone wallpaper, book drink reading editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206674/hot-lemon-tea-iphone-wallpaper-book-drink-reading-editable-designView licenseMutter, ihrem Kind vorlesend, null by marie ellenriederhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950149/mutter-ihrem-kind-vorlesend-null-marie-ellenriederFree Image from public domain licenseTeapots, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16607065/teapots-editable-element-setView licenseDrei Frauen bei einem Kinde beschäftigt, null by charles parrocelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934677/drei-frauen-bei-einem-kinde-beschaftigt-null-charles-parrocelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711823/vintage-tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Peasant Family at Home, null by johann andreas herrleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950144/peasant-family-home-null-johann-andreas-herrleinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mug and jug design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239377/watercolor-mug-and-jug-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseKücheninterieur mit Mutter und drei Kindern, null by jean michel moreau le jeunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947322/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mug and jug design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239376/watercolor-mug-and-jug-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseDie Kranke und ihre Kinder, 1920 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939846/die-kranke-und-ihre-kinder-1920-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseTea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493479/tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseComfort in the Gout (1785) by Thomas Rowlandsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025621/comfort-the-gout-1785-thomas-rowlandsonFree Image from public domain licenseTeapots, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16608056/teapots-editable-element-setView licenseBirth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, null by italian, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986632/birth-the-blessed-virgin-mary-null-italian-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712077/vintage-tea-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSenior Lifestyle Tea Break Togethernesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/29181/premium-photo-image-bakery-break-candidView licenseVintage tea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711359/vintage-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna mit Elisabeth und dem kleinen Johannes, 1840 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935451/madonna-mit-elisabeth-und-dem-kleinen-johannes-1840-edward-von-steinleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tea blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712280/vintage-tea-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVisit to the Wet Nurse, 1572 by marten van cleve the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936704/visit-the-wet-nurse-1572-marten-van-cleve-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen decoration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015214/kitchen-decoration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFamily at Table (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAfternoon tea deal Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092525/afternoon-tea-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseInterior (1852) by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788007/interior-1852-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253248/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView licenseLife of George Washington: The Christianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505612/life-george-washington-the-christianFree Image from public domain license