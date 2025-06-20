Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonsketchdrawings vintageartvintagepublic domainlandscapeillustrationFortified town (Ville fortifiée) (early 19th century) by Guillaume LethièreOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 858 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5562 x 3979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTown gate (Porte de ville) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789067/town-gate-porte-ville-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFortress and mountain (Forteresse et montagne) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788896/image-art-mountain-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseIdeal view of an ancient town (Vue idéale d'une ville antique) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788957/image-person-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePassageway seen from an arch (Coursive vue depuis une arche) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788931/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRamparts (Remparts) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788889/ramparts-remparts-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCity view (Vue urbaine) (recto); Grotesque (verso) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788871/image-person-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseArchway (Poterne) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788882/archway-poterne-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePines and cypress before a town (Pins et cyprès devant une ville) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789070/image-pencil-drawing-scenery-treesFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCity view (Vue urbaine) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788910/city-view-vue-urbaine-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFortified towers and pediment (Tours fortifiées et fronton) (early 19th century) by possibly Jean Germain Drouaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789032/image-sky-people-treesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIdeal view with the Arch of Titus and the Tower of the Militia (Vue idéale avec l'arc de Titus et la Tour des milices)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788893/image-scenery-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFountain and palace (Vasque et palais) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788946/image-scenery-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtyard viewed from a colonnade (Cour, depuis une colonnade) (early 19th century) by possibly Jean Germain Drouaishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788990/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739627/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior of a Renaissance dwelling (Intérieur d'une demeure renaissance) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789087/image-art-watercolor-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseIdeal view with Trajan's Column (Vue idéale à la colonne trajane) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788980/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTivoli and the Temple of the Sibyl above the Aniene Gorge (1794/1798) by Johann Christian Reinharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026958/image-scenery-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseView of Muhlendamm (1834) by Johann Friedrich Stockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10038425/view-muhlendamm-1834-johann-friedrich-stockFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandschaft mit Festungsturm in der Umgebung von Rom, 1775 – 1780 by jacques-louis davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956780/image-art-building-structureFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenice (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125345/venice-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-miller-and-after-canalettoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKüstenlandschaft mit Reitern und Bettlern, null by paul brilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984490/kustenlandschaft-mit-reitern-und-bettlern-null-paul-brilFree Image from public domain license