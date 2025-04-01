rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study of a dog (Étude de chien) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Save
Edit Image
dog pencil sketchdog pencil drawingdoganimalartillustrationpublic domaindrawing
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Sitting dog, en face, null by ferdinand fellner
Sitting dog, en face, null by ferdinand fellner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985046/sitting-dog-face-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage poodle illustration, editable design
Brown vintage poodle illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898672/brown-vintage-poodle-illustration-editable-designView license
Sketch of dogs, poss. after desportes(a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Sketch of dogs, poss. after desportes(a) (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158278/sketch-dogs-poss-after-desportesa-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Studie zu einem Pferdeschenkel und zwei Hunden, null by august lucas
Studie zu einem Pferdeschenkel und zwei Hunden, null by august lucas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947705/studie-einem-pferdeschenkel-und-zwei-hunden-null-august-lucasFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Fountain and palace (Vasque et palais) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Fountain and palace (Vasque et palais) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788946/image-scenery-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Drie studies van een zittende hond (1821 - 1886) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
Drie studies van een zittende hond (1821 - 1886) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789221/image-dog-paper-faceFree Image from public domain license
Green vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
Green vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9859964/green-vintage-poodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
Album of Original sketches (1859) by American and John McLenan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128133/album-original-sketches-1859-american-and-john-mclenanFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Sketch After Oudry (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Sketch After Oudry (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124672/sketch-after-oudry-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
Archway (Poterne) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
Archway (Poterne) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788882/archway-poterne-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain license
Blue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9900697/blue-pug-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Der Leichnam des Leander aus "Hero und Leander", before 1863 by victor müller
Der Leichnam des Leander aus "Hero und Leander", before 1863 by victor müller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936342/der-leichnam-des-leander-aus-hero-und-leander-before-1863-victor-mullerFree Image from public domain license
Beige vintage pug birthday illustration, editable design
Beige vintage pug birthday illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9861635/beige-vintage-pug-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
Study sheet: Dogs, null by ferdinand fellner
Study sheet: Dogs, null by ferdinand fellner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950738/study-sheet-dogs-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Blue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Studies of Dogs (1838) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
Studies of Dogs (1838) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741806/studies-dogs-1838-guillaume-anne-van-der-brugghenFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898709/brown-vintage-poodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Schetsblad met studies van liggende varkens (1821 - 1891) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
Schetsblad met studies van liggende varkens (1821 - 1891) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790994/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902558/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Pelvic bone: front and side views. Pencil and chalk drawing by J. Mongrédien, ca. 1880.
Pelvic bone: front and side views. Pencil and chalk drawing by J. Mongrédien, ca. 1880.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957365/image-dog-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
Brown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902545/brown-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Studies of oriental subjects fr. book (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Studies of oriental subjects fr. book (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157236/studies-oriental-subjects-fr-book-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog birthday illustration, editable design
Vintage dog birthday illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829854/vintage-dog-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
A Boxer (c. 1795) by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein
A Boxer (c. 1795) by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026905/boxer-c-1795-johann-heinrich-wilhelm-tischbeinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage dog birthday illustration, editable design
Vintage dog birthday illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9885090/vintage-dog-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
Peasant and Horses with Wagon (1829) by Johann Adam Klein
Peasant and Horses with Wagon (1829) by Johann Adam Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157552/peasant-and-horses-with-wagon-1829-johann-adam-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Beige vintage pug birthday illustration, editable design
Beige vintage pug birthday illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829810/beige-vintage-pug-birthday-illustration-editable-designView license
City view (Vue urbaine) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
City view (Vue urbaine) (early 19th century) by Guillaume Lethière
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788910/city-view-vue-urbaine-early-19th-century-guillaume-lethiereFree Image from public domain license
Dog birthday illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
Dog birthday illustration desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9905184/dog-birthday-illustration-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Studies van honden (1838) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
Studies van honden (1838) by Guillaume Anne van der Brugghen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741808/studies-van-honden-1838-guillaume-anne-van-der-brugghenFree Image from public domain license
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Brown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902552/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Retriever with Hare in Its Mouth
Retriever with Hare in Its Mouth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494213/retriever-with-hare-its-mouthFree Image from public domain license
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
Blue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829849/blue-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView license
Studies of the rear of a horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Studies of the rear of a horse (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157059/studies-the-rear-horse-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license