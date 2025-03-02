rawpixel
Louise Harduin (1831) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Woman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Vintage fashion greeting card template, birthday illustration
Marsh at Bove, near Amiens (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Barnyard Scene (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Gala night poster template, editable text and design
Untitled [portrait of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Costume party Instagram post template, editable text
Landscape by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Motor show Instagram post template, editable text
Landscape with figures and animals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Fashion history poster template, editable text & design
Girl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Vintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, Niece of Corot (Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, nièce de Corot) by Jean Baptiste…
Classic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Melancholy Italian Woman (Rome) (Italienne mélancolique [Rome]) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
St. Sebastian Succoured by Holy Women (1851-1873) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Silenus. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Fashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
A Torrent at Romagnes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Evocation of Love (1850-1855) by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Classic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Eurydice, while fleeing from Aristaeus, is killed by a snake.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Classic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Girl - full-length reading. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Fashion boutique poster template, editable text & design
Peasant Girl at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Vintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Mme de Larochenoire, Wife of the Painter (Mme de Larochenoire, femme du peintre) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Road by the Water (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Vintage boutique business card template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.
Young Woman in a Pink Skirt (c. 1845–50) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
Fashion boutique Instagram story template, editable text
Lady in Blue, oil painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1874)
