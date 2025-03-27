Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageschoolantique schoolpersonartmanvintageillustrationpublic domainThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 865 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9418 x 6789 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLaw school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206514/law-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Morning Bell (13 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790138/the-morning-bell-13-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692765/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-designView licenseFire Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (published 1868) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046644/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692763/anatomy-class-flyer-template-editable-textView license"Winter"—A Skating Scene (25 Jan. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786560/wintera-skating-scene-25-jan-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692771/anatomy-class-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692773/anatomy-class-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseHomeward-Bound (21 Dec. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789650/homeward-bound-21-dec-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShip-Building, Gloucester Harbor (11 Oct. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785920/ship-building-gloucester-harbor-11-oct-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908754/anatomy-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSpring Blossoms (21 May 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789654/spring-blossoms-21-may-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811817/anatomy-class-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733458/anatomy-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Straw Ride (25 Sept. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789634/the-straw-ride-25-sept-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642613/anatomy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692772/anatomy-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFire-Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (11 July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786572/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy class Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7630273/anatomy-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786426/the-strawberry-bed-july-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThanksgiving in Camp (29 Nov. 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789849/thanksgiving-camp-29-nov-1862-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSenior prom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738383/senior-prom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790055/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England—The Summit of Mount Washington (23 July 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSchool admission poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727844/school-admission-poster-templateView licenseThanksgiving Day—Hanging up the Musket (23 Dec. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789511/thanksgiving-dayhanging-the-musket-23-dec-1865-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAdmission open Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111706/admission-open-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseSeesaw—Gloucester, Massachusetts (12 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784736/seesawgloucester-massachusetts-12-sept-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGathering Berries (11 July 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785142/gathering-berries-11-july-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseGlobe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView license"Dad's Coming!" (1 Nov. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789874/dads-coming-nov-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathing at Long Branch,—"Oh, ain't it cold." (26 Aug. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789541/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain license