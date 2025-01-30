Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagethanksgivingpublic domainairplanefacepersonnewspaperartmanThanksgiving Day—Hanging up the Musket (23 Dec. 1865) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6918 x 9726 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSmiling businessman, business doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241651/smiling-businessman-business-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling businessman, business doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241670/smiling-businessman-business-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseHomeward-Bound (21 Dec. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789650/homeward-bound-21-dec-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling businessman png, business doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228880/smiling-businessman-png-business-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness word, cheerful businessman remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241643/business-word-cheerful-businessman-remix-editable-designView license"All in the Gay and Golden Weather" (12 June 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790079/all-the-gay-and-golden-weather-12-june-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006907/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Morning Bell (13 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790138/the-morning-bell-13-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness word png, cheerful businessman remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228603/business-word-png-cheerful-businessman-remix-editable-designView licenseThe War for the Union, 1862—A Bayonet Charge (12 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licensePictures from the Spring Exhibition of the National Academy of Design (7 Apr. 1888) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782884/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969832/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWinter at Sea—Taking in Sail off the Coast (16 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786346/image-airplane-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving recipe party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12006796/thanksgiving-recipe-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBathing at Long Branch,—"Oh, ain't it cold." (26 Aug. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789541/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14432343/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring Blossoms (21 May 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789654/spring-blossoms-21-may-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998854/business-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseGathering Berries (11 July 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785142/gathering-berries-11-july-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439131/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licenseA Distinguished Fisherman Enjoying His Well-Earned Vacation (1884) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784501/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825387/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseThanksgiving in Camp (29 Nov. 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789849/thanksgiving-camp-29-nov-1862-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999208/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license"Dad's Coming!" (1 Nov. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789874/dads-coming-nov-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCEO mode on Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825432/ceo-mode-facebook-post-templateView licenseFire-Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (11 July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786572/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWinning strategy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427883/winning-strategy-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Army of the Potomac—A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Duty (15 Nov. 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789514/image-person-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14439152/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLooking at the Eclipse (16 Dec. 1865) by John Parker Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789642/looking-the-eclipse-16-dec-1865-john-parker-davisFree Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseThe Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789800/the-last-days-harvest-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseJournalist resume template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12435171/journalist-resume-template-editable-designView licenseFlirting on the Sea-Shore and on the Meadow (19 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784441/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license