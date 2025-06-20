Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domaincreative commons ocean vintageoceancoldfacepersonseaartBathing at Long Branch,—"Oh, ain't it cold." (26 Aug. 1871) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 912 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8825 x 6708 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSave the whales blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039943/save-the-whales-blog-banner-templateView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorld ocean day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039945/world-ocean-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFairy tales fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663985/fairy-tales-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseOn the Beach—Two are Company, Three are None (17 Aug. 1872) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785970/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796187/vintage-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseWhat Shall We Do Next? (31 July 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786366/what-shall-next-31-july-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseSpring Blossoms (21 May 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789654/spring-blossoms-21-may-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseDreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFire-Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (11 July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786572/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556736/essential-oil-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBathing at Long Branch--"Oh, Ain't it Cold!". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656218/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739858/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Winter"—A Skating Scene (25 Jan. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786560/wintera-skating-scene-25-jan-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseColorful mermaid vector illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796182/colorful-mermaid-vector-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseThe Beach at Long Branch (21 Aug. 1869) by John Karsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786464/the-beach-long-branch-21-aug-1869-john-karstFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England—The Summit of Mount Washington (23 July 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our oceans, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907586/protect-our-oceans-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseSeesaw—Gloucester, Massachusetts (12 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784736/seesawgloucester-massachusetts-12-sept-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796242/vintage-mermaid-illustration-collection-editable-element-setView licensePictures from the Spring Exhibition of the National Academy of Design (7 Apr. 1888) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782884/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseOcean adventure blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397104/ocean-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGathering Berries (11 July 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785142/gathering-berries-11-july-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137854/essential-oil-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWeary and Dissatisfied with Everything (Nov. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786098/weary-and-dissatisfied-with-everything-nov-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556807/essential-oil-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOn the Beach at Long Branch—The Children's Hour (15 Aug. 1874) by J L Langridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784674/the-beach-long-branchthe-childrens-hour-15-aug-1874-langridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSave the whales Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568288/save-the-whales-instagram-post-templateView licenseOn the Beach - Two are Company, Three are None (published 1872) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047457/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEssential oil blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553749/essential-oil-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseProtect our oceans, environmental protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907565/protect-our-oceans-environmental-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Straw Ride (25 Sept. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789634/the-straw-ride-25-sept-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseAt Sea—Signalling a Passing Steamer (8 Apr. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789666/seasignalling-passing-steamer-apr-1871-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license