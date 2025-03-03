Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainpersonartclothingadultwomanpaintingweddingL'Imitation de l'antique (1763–1863) by Thérèse Eléonore LingéeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5473 x 7461 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseL'Imitation de l'antique (1763–1863) by Thérèse Eléonore Lingéehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789914/limitation-lantique-1763-1863-therese-eleonore-lingeeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLa statue du dieu Pan (Statue of the God Pan) by French 18th Century and Henri Nicolas van Gorphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016257/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseScene in the 18th Century (1858) by Benjamin Vautierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127220/scene-the-18th-century-1858-benjamin-vautierFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseLa Main (1788) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026010/main-1788-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNina, ou, La Folle par Amour (1787) by Jean François Janinethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793946/nina-ou-folle-par-amour-1787-jean-francois-janinetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCaricatures Parisiennes: Garde à vous No. 26: Il étoit temer (1700–1899)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775822/caricatures-parisiennes-garde-vous-no-26-etoit-temer-1700-1899Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseUlysses and Calypso, null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935596/ulysses-and-calypso-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479765/victorian-woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseNina, ou La Folle par amour (Nina, or The Woman Maddened by Love) (1787) by Jean François Janinet and Claude Hoinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025971/image-background-flowers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771671/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoeurs et Ridicules du Jour: L'Innocente du jour (1810) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795099/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEin Brautpaar mit Hymen an einem Altar stehend, Amor schwebt über ihnen mit reicher Architektur, 1745 by jan punthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983858/image-clouds-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467734/wedding-photos-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBust of an Actress as a Bacchante (ca. 1782) by Gaetano Merchihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124061/bust-actress-bacchante-ca-1782-gaetano-merchiFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703625/wedding-photos-poster-template-and-designView licenseL'Oiseau prive (1795) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026996/loiseau-prive-1795-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseLoaned Kiss (in or before 1795) by Jacques Louis François Touzéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026937/loaned-kiss-in-before-1795-jacques-louis-francois-touzeFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715607/walter-cranes-valentine-png-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseL'Eventail cassé by Louis Marin Bonnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018153/leventail-casse-louis-marin-bonnetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442909/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLe bain (The Bath) by Nicolas François Regnault and Pierre Antoine Baudouinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019260/bain-the-bath-nicolas-francois-regnault-and-pierre-antoine-baudouinFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552442/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseClarissa und Lovelace vor einer verschlossenen Gartentür, ca. 1795 by daniel chodowieckihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983814/image-face-person-romanticFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552439/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseModes et Manières No. 19: L'Ecolière craintive (Fichu avec éfilé. Palatine) (1800) by Philibert Louis Debucourthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792905/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511311/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseChristus heilt den Besessenen, null by abraham bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940685/christus-heilt-den-besessenen-null-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501073/png-1920s-adult-apparelView licenseThe Kiss Returned (in or before 1795) by Jacques Louis François Touzéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026965/the-kiss-returned-in-before-1795-jacques-louis-francois-touzeFree Image from public domain license