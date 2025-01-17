Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagenavigationlighthouse keeperlighthouse vintageillustration public domain shoeslighthousevintage nautical lighthousetable19thWatch Tower, Corner of Spring and Varick Streets, New York (28 Feb. 1874) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7025 x 9552 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLighthouse aesthetic background, nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7420724/imageView licenseHomeward-Bound (21 Dec. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789650/homeward-bound-21-dec-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseFrosted cookies label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14784776/frosted-cookies-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe Dinner Horn (11 June 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789496/the-dinner-horn-11-june-1870-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCupcakes label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769469/cupcakes-label-template-editable-designView licenseA Distinguished Fisherman Enjoying His Well-Earned Vacation (1884) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784501/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676025/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseSeesaw—Gloucester, Massachusetts (12 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784736/seesawgloucester-massachusetts-12-sept-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15789421/happy-holidays-facebook-story-templateView licensePictures from the Spring Exhibition of the National Academy of Design (7 Apr. 1888) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782884/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain license3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView licenseShip-Building, Gloucester Harbor (11 Oct. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785920/ship-building-gloucester-harbor-11-oct-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16269659/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseAt Sea—Signalling a Passing Steamer (8 Apr. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789666/seasignalling-passing-steamer-apr-1871-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16271668/editable-vintage-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license3D cruise ship, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397550/cruise-ship-travel-editable-remixView licenseChristmas Belles (published 1869) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046794/christmas-belles-published-1869-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSailing boat, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718829/sailing-boat-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licenseShip-Building, Gloucester Harbor (published 1873) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047586/image-construction-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeach quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287905/beach-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Fishing boat design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314414/editable-fishing-boat-design-element-setView licenseThe Morning Bell (13 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790138/the-morning-bell-13-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662315/community-remixView licenseWinter at Sea - Taking in Sail Off the Coast (published 1869) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046840/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Conceptual opened book ocean design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15945942/editable-conceptual-opened-book-ocean-design-element-setView licenseThe War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790055/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNightline support Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228549/nightline-support-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053706/image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDream journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850347/dream-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseNew York, German Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11339931/new-york-german-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseNightline support Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228550/nightline-support-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England—The Summit of Mount Washington (23 July 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNightline support blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228548/nightline-support-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWatch-Tower, Corner of Spring and Varick Streets, New York by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014579/watch-tower-corner-spring-and-varick-streets-new-york-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseLight by the Sea poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610006/light-the-sea-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseHome from the War (published 1863) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053929/home-from-the-war-published-1863-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7687145/seafood-restaurant-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Wreck of the "Atlantic"—Cast up by the Sea (26 Apr. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786036/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain license