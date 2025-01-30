Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domaintreefacepersonartvintagenatureappleGreen Apples (Aug. 1868) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6096 x 9451 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786426/the-strawberry-bed-july-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest fest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943573/harvest-fest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bird-Catchers (Aug. 1867) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789955/the-bird-catchers-aug-1867-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseThe Nooning (16 Aug. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789683/the-nooning-16-aug-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364446/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOn the Beach—Two are Company, Three are None (17 Aug. 1872) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785970/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeary and Dissatisfied with Everything (Nov. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786098/weary-and-dissatisfied-with-everything-nov-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseScience education, editable woman holding magnifying glass collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9420201/png-aesthetic-apple-blackboardView licenseThe Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789800/the-last-days-harvest-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953186/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOur Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseFlirting on the Sea-Shore and on the Meadow (19 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784441/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage apple blossom flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229352/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseSeesaw—Gloucester, Massachusetts (12 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784736/seesawgloucester-massachusetts-12-sept-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license"All in the Gay and Golden Weather" (12 June 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790079/all-the-gay-and-golden-weather-12-june-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseChildren education, editable green designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10167808/children-education-editable-green-designView licenseGloucester Harbor (27 Sept. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789528/gloucester-harbor-27-sept-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896485/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Winter"—A Skating Scene (25 Jan. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786560/wintera-skating-scene-25-jan-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBathing at Long Branch,—"Oh, ain't it cold." (26 Aug. 1871) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789541/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license"Dad's Coming!" (1 Nov. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789874/dads-coming-nov-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseA Distinguished Fisherman Enjoying His Well-Earned Vacation (1884) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784501/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Morning Bell (13 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790138/the-morning-bell-13-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789503/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licenseFire-Works on the Night of the Fourth of July (11 July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786572/image-fire-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789537/christmas-belles-jan-1869-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseCute cherries photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766867/cute-cherries-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMaking Hay (6 July 1872) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789641/making-hay-july-1872-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license