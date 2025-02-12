Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewar public domainwar paintingsfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainThe War for the Union, 1862—A Bayonet Charge (12 July 1862) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9910 x 7210 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790055/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseThe Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053706/image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan grocer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616316/artisan-grocer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe War for the Union 1862--A Bayonet Charge, from Harper's Weekly, July 12, 1862https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067142/image-vintage-public-domain-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640702/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseThanksgiving in Camp (29 Nov. 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789849/thanksgiving-camp-29-nov-1862-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640701/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseNapoleon mit seinem Hut über ein Schlachtfeld reitend, 1829 by denis auguste marie raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934855/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Army of the Potomac - A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Duty (published 1862) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046085/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistorical miniature battle scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17756503/historical-miniature-battle-sceneView licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistoric battle miniature scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17717839/historic-battle-miniature-sceneView licenseMake love not war quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640610/make-love-not-war-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCivil War battle scene depiction.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17724142/civil-war-battle-scene-depictionView licenseMake love not war Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748183/make-love-not-war-instagram-story-templateView licenseHistoric battle flags clash.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17756266/historic-battle-flags-clashView licenseD-Day anniversary festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640708/d-day-anniversary-festival-poster-templateView licenseCivil War battle scene miniaturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17756217/civil-war-battle-scene-miniatureView licenseD-Day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640638/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAttacke der französischen Cavallerie auf die Stadt Frankfurt am Main im April 1797, null by anton radlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983433/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love reminder quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640593/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistoric Civil War battle scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18325235/historic-civil-war-battle-sceneView licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of Princeton - Death of Mercerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487408/battle-princeton-death-mercerFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640664/d-day-normandy-battle-poster-templateView licenseSoldiers carrying rifles with fixed bayonets, advancing through barbed wire entanglements / WT Benda (1918) by Wladyslaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16429352/image-cartoon-face-personView licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHistorical miniature battle scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17730237/historical-miniature-battle-sceneView licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640655/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseHistoric Civil War battle illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18325188/historic-civil-war-battle-illustrationView licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistoric battle scene illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18325187/historic-battle-scene-illustrationView licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640636/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseHistoric Civil War battle illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18325196/historic-civil-war-battle-illustrationView licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWallenstein in der Schlacht bei Lützen, null by franz pforrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944727/wallenstein-der-schlacht-bei-lutzen-null-franz-pforrFree Image from public domain license