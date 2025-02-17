Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewinslow homerbasketwoman basketsvintage farmpersonartwatercolorvintageHunting for Eggs (1874) by Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 695 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5692 x 9831 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLemon (1876) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784767/lemon-1876-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786426/the-strawberry-bed-july-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFlirting on the Sea-Shore and on the Meadow (19 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784441/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686966/laundry-products-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Village Street in Northern Italy (1874) by Eugenio Gignoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047667/village-street-northern-italy-1874-eugenio-gignousFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMarket Woman with a Basket of Eggs, ca. 1608 – 1609 by roelant saveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945831/market-woman-with-basket-eggs-ca-1608-1609-roelant-saveryFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766464/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen Apples (Aug. 1868) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789694/green-apples-aug-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063008/png-cents-art-autumn-treetopsView licenseYachting Girl (1880) by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784008/yachting-girl-1880-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Winslow Homer's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063047/png-cents-art-autumn-treetopsView licenseSeesaw—Gloucester, Massachusetts (12 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784736/seesawgloucester-massachusetts-12-sept-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage farming art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937487/vintage-farming-art-remix-editable-designView licenseMarket women in Zurich, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983445/market-women-zurich-ca-1771-1772-georg-melchior-krausFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Last Days of Harvest (6 Dec. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789800/the-last-days-harvest-dec-1873-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people, editable famous artwork design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058198/vintage-people-editable-famous-artwork-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Poultry Markethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202607/the-poultry-marketFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage people, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058942/editable-vintage-people-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAufblickendes Bauernmädchen mit geschultertem Rechen, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933747/aufblickendes-bauernmadchen-mit-geschultertem-rechen-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766469/fresh-fruits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHolländischer Markt, ein Bauer bietet einer Frau ein Huhn zum Kauf an, null by aletta de freijhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948631/image-accessory-person-handbagFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSeasons picture autumn, 1622 by matthäus merian the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986798/seasons-picture-autumn-1622-matthaus-merian-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseHay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940964/hay-harvest-russia-1875-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman and Child at a Shrine (1865) by Théophile Victor Émile Lemmenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128629/woman-and-child-shrine-1865-theophile-victor-emile-lemmensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMaid feeding pigs, ca. 1896 by fritz boehlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940746/maid-feeding-pigs-ca-1896-fritz-boehleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBauernmädchen mit Rechen und Korb, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938737/bauernmadchen-mit-rechen-und-korb-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating app flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073963/online-dating-app-flyer-template-editableView licenseA Young Officer Saying Farewell to His Family (1841) by Carl Schindlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041701/young-officer-saying-farewell-his-family-1841-carl-schindlerFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating app poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073968/online-dating-app-poster-template-customizableView licenseZwei Gruppen Mädchen undd junger Frauen, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg melchior kraushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956599/image-face-person-illustratedFree Image from public domain license