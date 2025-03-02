rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plum Estate, Kameido (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Save
Edit Image
ukiyo-epublic domain collagehiroshige prints public domainplum blossomjapanese landscape paintings public domainplum kameidojapanese treeplum estate, kameido
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Plum Park in Kameido (亀戸梅屋舗, Kameido Umeyashiki), a woodblock print in the ukiyo-e genre by Japanese artist Hiroshige
Plum Park in Kameido (亀戸梅屋舗, Kameido Umeyashiki), a woodblock print in the ukiyo-e genre by Japanese artist Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635324/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Complete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshige
Complete View of the Plum Estate of Kameido by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932033/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Plum Park in Kameido (亀戸梅屋舗, Kameido Umeyashiki), a woodblock print in the ukiyo-e genre by Japanese artist Hiroshige
Plum Park in Kameido (亀戸梅屋舗, Kameido Umeyashiki), a woodblock print in the ukiyo-e genre by Japanese artist Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666040/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
Japanese culture festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517429/japanese-culture-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
The plum garden at kameido, 1980, by Utagawa Hiroshige
The plum garden at kameido, 1980, by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864424/image-art-public-domain-japaneseFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The plum garden at kameido, 1970, by Utagawa Hiroshige
The plum garden at kameido, 1970, by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865076/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plum Garden, Kamata (1857, Ansei 4, 2nd month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Plum Garden, Kamata (1857, Ansei 4, 2nd month) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790064/plum-garden-kamata-1857-ansei-2nd-month-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Utagawa Hiroshige's View of Kameido Tenmangu Shrine in Snow. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…
Utagawa Hiroshige's View of Kameido Tenmangu Shrine in Snow. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233858/image-cartoon-animal-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738153/japan-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
View of Kameido Tenmangū Shrine in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
View of Kameido Tenmangū Shrine in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931313/image-art-vintage-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434345/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actual View of Kata Bay, Kishū Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Actual View of Kata Bay, Kishū Province (1859) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787158/actual-view-kata-bay-kishu-province-1859-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949944/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senichi
Chushingura (before 1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Senichi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141179/chushingura-before-1842-late-edo-utagawa-hiroshige-and-senichiFree Image from public domain license
Peace quote Instagram post template, editable text
Peace quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171541/peace-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Warbler on Red Plum Branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
Warbler on Red Plum Branch by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922768/warbler-red-plum-branch-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Home decor poster template, editable text and design
Home decor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738129/home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Odawara, from Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaidō Road (1852) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Odawara, from Fifty-Three Stations of the Tokaidō Road (1852) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787869/image-background-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
Japan festival blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738148/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Inside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Inside Akiba Shrine, Ukeji (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790105/inside-akiba-shrine-ukeji-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Bonsai garden Instagram post template
Bonsai garden Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644518/bonsai-garden-instagram-post-templateView license
Ishiyakushi (c. 1835-1840) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Ishiyakushi (c. 1835-1840) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788583/ishiyakushi-c-1835-1840-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Golden week Instagram post template
Golden week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517310/golden-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Seidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Seidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789863/seido-shrine-and-kanda-river-from-shohei-bridge-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
New item ad Instagram post template
New item ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13025117/new-item-instagram-post-templateView license
The 53 Stations of the Tokaido, 3rd series: Travelers on a Riverbank (c. 1841–42) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
The 53 Stations of the Tokaido, 3rd series: Travelers on a Riverbank (c. 1841–42) by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788042/image-horse-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Plum Garden at Kameido (Kameido Umeyashiki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by…
Plum Garden at Kameido (Kameido Umeyashiki), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945323/image-cartoon-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of the Plum Garden at Kameido. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View of the Plum Garden at Kameido. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638212/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622795/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tango Province: Amanohashidate (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Tango Province: Amanohashidate (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790089/tango-province-amanohashidate-1853-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Home decor Instagram story template, editable text
Home decor Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738137/home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shimotsuke Province: Mount Nikkō, Urami Waterfall (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Shimotsuke Province: Mount Nikkō, Urami Waterfall (1853) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789865/shimotsuke-province-mount-nikko-urami-waterfall-1853-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license