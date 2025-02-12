Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewar public domainwar illustrationwinslow homerfacepersonartmanvintageThe War for the Union 1862—A Cavalry Charge (5 July 1862) by After Winslow HomerOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 891 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9331 x 6926 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage farming art remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937487/vintage-farming-art-remix-editable-designView licenseThe War for the Union, 1862—A Bayonet Charge (12 July 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism, Winslow Homer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032504/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Union Cavalry and Artillery Starting in Pursuit of the Rebels up the Yorktown Turnpike (published 1862) by American 19th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053706/image-horses-animal-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism, Winslow Homer background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9036914/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThanksgiving in Camp (29 Nov. 1862) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789849/thanksgiving-camp-29-nov-1862-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseBranding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766464/branding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNapoleon mit seinem Hut über ein Schlachtfeld reitend, 1829 by denis auguste marie raffethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934855/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism, Winslow Homer desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032512/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Army of the Potomac - A Sharp-Shooter on Picket Duty (published 1862) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046085/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating app flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073963/online-dating-app-flyer-template-editableView licenseThe Coolest Spot in New England—The Summit of Mount Washington (23 July 1870) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline dating app poster template, customizable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073968/online-dating-app-poster-template-customizableView licenseAttacke der französischen Cavallerie auf die Stadt Frankfurt am Main im April 1797, null by anton radlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983433/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOur National Winter Exercise—Skating (13 Jan. 1866) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786759/our-national-winter-exerciseskating-13-jan-1866-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMaking Hay (6 July 1872) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789641/making-hay-july-1872-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseSeesaw—Gloucester, Massachusetts (12 Sept. 1874) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784736/seesawgloucester-massachusetts-12-sept-1874-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHome from the War (published 1863) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053929/home-from-the-war-published-1863-american-19th-century-and-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBattle of Princeton - Death of Mercerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11487408/battle-princeton-death-mercerFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307789/art-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCavalry Battle (17th century (Baroque)) by Follower of Pieter Snayershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151374/cavalry-battle-17th-century-baroque-follower-pieter-snayersFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307781/gardening-service-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe War for the Union, 1862—A Cavalry Charge by Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8979863/the-war-for-the-union-1862a-cavalry-charge-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal escapism mixed media editable background, Winslow Homer's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556460/imageView licenseCrew of the United States Steam-Sloop "Colorado," Shipped at Boston, June, 1861 (13 July 1861) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789688/image-steam-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseReiterkampf zwischen Kosaken und Franzosen, 1818 by carl adolph heinrich hesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946288/reiterkampf-zwischen-kosaken-und-franzosen-1818-carl-adolph-heinrich-hessFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Wreck of the "Atlantic"—Cast up by the Sea (26 Apr. 1873) by After Winslow Homerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786036/image-face-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642972/art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Campaign in Marylandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434819/the-campaign-marylandFree Image from public domain licenseFresh fruits poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11766469/fresh-fruits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBattle Scene (1650-1750 (Renaissance)) by Ciccio Grazianihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151512/battle-scene-1650-1750-renaissance-ciccio-grazianiFree Image from public domain licenseArt class blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8825439/art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseThe War for the Union 1862--A Bayonet Charge, from Harper's Weekly, July 12, 1862https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067142/image-vintage-public-domain-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license