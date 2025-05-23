rawpixel
"All in the Gay and Golden Weather" (12 June 1869) by After Winslow Homer
vintage gayvintage painting couplevintage advertisements illustration public domainvintage weathervintage advertising posterpostervintage art journalantique advertisement
"All in the Gay and Golden Weather," from Appletons' Journal of Literature, Science, and Art, June 12, 1869 by Winslow Homer
Christmas Belles (2 Jan. 1869) by After Winslow Homer
What Shall We Do Next? (31 July 1869) by After Winslow Homer
Thanksgiving Day—Hanging up the Musket (23 Dec. 1865) by After Winslow Homer
Our Watering-Places—The Empty Sleeve at Newport (26 Aug. 1865) by After Winslow Homer
Bathing at Long Branch,—"Oh, ain't it cold." (26 Aug. 1871) by After Winslow Homer
The Morning Walk—Young Ladies' School Promenading the Avenue (28 Mar. 1868) by After Winslow Homer
A Quiet Day in the Woods, from Appletons' Journal of Literature, Science, and Art, June 25, 1870 by Winslow Homer
"All in the Gay and Golden Weather" by Winslow Homer
Man Reading, January 1897 Harper's (1897) by Edward Penfield
"Dad's Coming!" (1 Nov. 1873) by After Winslow Homer
The Beach at Long Branch (21 Aug. 1869) by John Karst
The Straw Ride (25 Sept. 1869) by After Winslow Homer
Gathering Berries (11 July 1874) by After Winslow Homer
Weary and Dissatisfied with Everything (Nov. 1869) by After Winslow Homer
Christmas Belles (published 1869) by American 19th Century and Winslow Homer
Woman on Horseback, June Harper's (1885–1915) by Edward Penfield
A Distinguished Fisherman Enjoying His Well-Earned Vacation (1884) by After Winslow Homer
The Battle of Bunker Hill—Watching the Fight from Copp's Hill, in Boston (26 June 1875) by After Winslow Homer
Gloucester Harbor (27 Sept. 1873) by After Winslow Homer
