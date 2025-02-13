Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-ejapanese farmerpublic domainrice farmlandscapeukiyo e utagawa hiroshigerice field paintings public domaincc0Hōki Province: Ōno, Distant View of Mount Daisen (1853) by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6946 x 9908 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHōki Province: Ōno, Distant View of Mount Daisen by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931833/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseEjiri in Suruga Province, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (1830–32) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639539/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseEjiri in Suruga Province (Sunshū Ejiri), from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei). 