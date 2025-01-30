Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagered coathunting paintingpublic domain huntdog paintings public domainhunting public domaingunoil painting huntingman gun sportBird Hunting (1830) by Gabriel Alexandre DecampsOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 819 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6329 x 4318 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6329 x 4318 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse lovers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseItalian Peasant (1842) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788410/italian-peasant-1842-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Poacher (c. 1847) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785834/the-poacher-c-1847-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy retirement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274239/happy-retirement-instagram-post-templateView licenseGamekeeper Returning Home with Dead Fox and Basset Hound (No. 12) (1830–31) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790209/image-background-dog-forestFree Image from public domain licenseMan walking dog in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232120/man-walking-dog-park-illustrationView licenseThe Guardsmen (1841) by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126454/the-guardsmen-1841-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseA Boy Leading His Animal Troupe (probably c. 1855) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785886/boy-leading-his-animal-troupe-probably-1855-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseDog book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14390622/dog-book-cover-templateView licenseCamel and Arabs (mid 19th century) by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030803/camel-and-arabs-mid-19th-century-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo people with leprosy receiving food through a wall. Etching by Gaitt after A. Decamps.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012802/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement home Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274127/retirement-home-instagram-post-templateView licenseSunset, Tombs Near Cairo (19th century) by After Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124828/sunset-tombs-near-cairo-19th-century-after-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic t-shirt editable mockup, casual apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12480462/realistic-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-apparelView licenseCat, Weasel, and Rabbit (1836) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788821/cat-weasel-and-rabbit-1836-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView licenseWoman Carrying Jug Through Portal (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125366/image-face-person-shadowFree Image from public domain licenseHealth tips Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407610/health-tips-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Suicide (ca. 1836) by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125637/the-suicide-ca-1836-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whale shark digital paint illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060108/editable-whale-shark-digital-paint-illustrationView licenseCaravan Halted at an Oasis (1840) by Gabriel Alexandre Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789803/caravan-halted-oasis-1840-gabriel-alexandre-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseJourney through art poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView licensePassing By on the Other Sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883786/passing-the-other-sideFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView licenseTurkish Guardsmen by Alexandre Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262953/turkish-guardsmen-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking during Christmas paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613620/people-walking-during-christmas-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Good Samaritan by Alexandre-Gabriel Decampshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612068/the-good-samaritan-alexandre-gabriel-decampsFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA covered corpse lying on a bed. Etching by Ch. Chaplin, 1852, after A.G. Decamps.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979218/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePeople walking on street paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612156/people-walking-street-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseJob discussing with his friends. No signature visible.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652254/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774769/mens-collection-facebook-post-templateView licenseShepherd. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651466/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776566/world-health-day-poster-templateView licenseThe good samaritan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652380/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMen's apparel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103969/mens-apparel-facebook-story-templateView licenseAn elephant and a leopard confront each other on opposite sides of a stream in an Indian desert. Coloured lithograph by E.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957266/image-dog-cloud-cowFree Image from public domain license