public domain vintage illustration couplewoman reading paintingman readingsewing vintageantique paintings readingvintage couple illustrationreadingcoupleMan Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier LeprinceOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4274 x 3012 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 