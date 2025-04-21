rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man and Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Save
Edit Image
readingbook paintingwoman readingvintage illustration public domainpublic domain woman art vintagetreefacebook
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Women Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Women Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790620/women-sketching-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686125/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790582/man-reading-woman-sewing-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Reading quote Instagram story template
Reading quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Woman Reading, Boy with Pitchfork (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Reading, Boy with Pitchfork (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790577/woman-reading-boy-with-pitchfork-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790553/man-reading-woman-sewing-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Book buffet Instagram post template
Book buffet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623186/book-buffet-instagram-post-templateView license
Two Men Relaxing, Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Two Men Relaxing, Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790526/two-men-relaxing-woman-sketching-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790537/woman-sewing-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Read a book poster template, editable text and design
Read a book poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682243/read-book-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Various Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Various Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790637/various-sketches-from-nature-c-1816-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic reading hobby background
Aesthetic reading hobby background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558535/aesthetic-reading-hobby-backgroundView license
Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790497/woman-sewing-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic reading hobby background
Aesthetic reading hobby background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558540/aesthetic-reading-hobby-backgroundView license
Woman with Parasol Reading (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman with Parasol Reading (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790519/woman-with-parasol-reading-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Reading list Instagram post template
Reading list Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13251034/reading-list-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman Sketching (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Sketching (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790496/woman-sketching-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228581/book-list-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Woman with Dog (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman with Dog (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790477/woman-with-dog-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Online bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable design
Online bookstore aesthetic poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811676/online-bookstore-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-designView license
Omnibus met passagiers wordt overvallen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
Omnibus met passagiers wordt overvallen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763582/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Autumn mobile wallpaper template, editable text
Autumn mobile wallpaper template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20302971/autumn-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView license
Traveller with an ass carrying a shrine, which is venerated by a couple. Engraving by R. Corbould after X. Le Prince.
Traveller with an ass carrying a shrine, which is venerated by a couple. Engraving by R. Corbould after X. Le Prince.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979308/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Peaceful home poster template, editable text and design
Peaceful home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682361/peaceful-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hotelhoudster stuurt dame en heer uit kamer (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
Hotelhoudster stuurt dame en heer uit kamer (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763576/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain license
One more chapter, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable design
One more chapter, Facebook post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18290327/one-more-chapter-facebook-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Faust and Mephisto with Gretchen and Frau Marthe in the garden, 1839 by auguste barthélemy glaize
Faust and Mephisto with Gretchen and Frau Marthe in the garden, 1839 by auguste barthélemy glaize
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940124/image-person-romantic-classicFree Image from public domain license
Reading list Instagram post template, editable design
Reading list Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221657/reading-list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Passagiers proberen in volle omnibus te stappen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
Passagiers proberen in volle omnibus te stappen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763276/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Book time Facebook post template
Book time Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063082/book-time-facebook-post-templateView license
Gezelschap aan tafel aan het vasten (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
Gezelschap aan tafel aan het vasten (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763581/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable magazine mockup design
Editable magazine mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView license
Peasants in front of a Hut, ca. 1790 by george morland
Peasants in front of a Hut, ca. 1790 by george morland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943526/peasants-front-hut-ca-1790-george-morlandFree Image from public domain license
Reading textbooks Instagram post template
Reading textbooks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735718/reading-textbooks-instagram-post-templateView license
Der Heilige Hieronymus in einer Landschaft, lesend, null by ferdinand olivier
Der Heilige Hieronymus in einer Landschaft, lesend, null by ferdinand olivier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985748/der-heilige-hieronymus-einer-landschaft-lesend-null-ferdinand-olivierFree Image from public domain license
Reading hobby Facebook story template, editable design
Reading hobby Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228605/reading-hobby-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
The Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughton
The Waning Honeymoon (1878) by George Henry Boughton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129000/the-waning-honeymoon-1878-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain license