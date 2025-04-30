rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Women Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Save
Edit Image
readingwoman readingwoman reading paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790582/man-reading-woman-sewing-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Men Relaxing, Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Two Men Relaxing, Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790526/two-men-relaxing-woman-sketching-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790537/woman-sewing-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man and Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Man and Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790566/man-and-woman-sketching-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Reading, Boy with Pitchfork (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Reading, Boy with Pitchfork (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790577/woman-reading-boy-with-pitchfork-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Reading quote Instagram story template
Reading quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Various Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Various Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790637/various-sketches-from-nature-c-1816-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790497/woman-sewing-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Man Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790553/man-reading-woman-sewing-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Sketching (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman Sketching (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790496/woman-sketching-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
Woman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Woman with Parasol Reading (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman with Parasol Reading (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790519/woman-with-parasol-reading-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Woman with Dog (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
Woman with Dog (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790477/woman-with-dog-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Omnibus met passagiers wordt overvallen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
Omnibus met passagiers wordt overvallen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763582/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Douaniers inspecteren bezittingen van passagiers (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and…
Douaniers inspecteren bezittingen van passagiers (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763472/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Gezelschap aan tafel aan het vasten (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
Gezelschap aan tafel aan het vasten (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763581/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Passagiers proberen in volle omnibus te stappen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
Passagiers proberen in volle omnibus te stappen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763276/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Passagiers stappen na terugreis uit een omnibus (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
Passagiers stappen na terugreis uit een omnibus (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763573/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Traveller with an ass carrying a shrine, which is venerated by a couple. Engraving by R. Corbould after X. Le Prince.
Traveller with an ass carrying a shrine, which is venerated by a couple. Engraving by R. Corbould after X. Le Prince.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979308/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable magazine mockup design
Editable magazine mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView license
Hotelhoudster stuurt dame en heer uit kamer (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
Hotelhoudster stuurt dame en heer uit kamer (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763576/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reading girl, null by august lucas
Reading girl, null by august lucas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982493/reading-girl-null-august-lucasFree Image from public domain license
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
Literature club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman in a Crinoline on the Beach of Trouville (c. 1865) by Eugène Boudin
Woman in a Crinoline on the Beach of Trouville (c. 1865) by Eugène Boudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045186/woman-crinoline-the-beach-trouville-c-1865-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain license