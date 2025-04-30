Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagereadingwoman readingwoman reading paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainWomen Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier LeprinceOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5963 x 4518 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686128/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseMan Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790582/man-reading-woman-sewing-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Men Relaxing, Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790526/two-men-relaxing-woman-sketching-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Sewing (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790537/woman-sewing-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan and Woman Sketching (1809–26) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790566/man-and-woman-sketching-1809-26-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Reading, Boy with Pitchfork (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790577/woman-reading-boy-with-pitchfork-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseReading quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840767/reading-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseVarious Sketches from Nature (c. 1816–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790637/various-sketches-from-nature-c-1816-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790497/woman-sewing-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Reading, Woman Sewing (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790553/man-reading-woman-sewing-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Sketching (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790496/woman-sketching-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseWoman with Parasol Reading (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790519/woman-with-parasol-reading-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman with Dog (1809–1826) by Auguste Xavier Leprincehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790477/woman-with-dog-1809-1826-auguste-xavier-leprinceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseOmnibus met passagiers wordt overvallen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763582/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDouaniers inspecteren bezittingen van passagiers (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763472/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGezelschap aan tafel aan het vasten (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes Paulus…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763581/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePassagiers proberen in volle omnibus te stappen (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763276/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePassagiers stappen na terugreis uit een omnibus (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763573/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTraveller with an ass carrying a shrine, which is venerated by a couple. Engraving by R. Corbould after X. Le Prince.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979308/image-horse-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseHotelhoudster stuurt dame en heer uit kamer (after 1826) by Joseph Ambroise Jobard, Auguste Xavier Leprince and Johannes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763576/image-paper-cartoon-frameFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReading girl, null by august lucashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982493/reading-girl-null-august-lucasFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9337109/literature-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in a Crinoline on the Beach of Trouville (c. 1865) by Eugène Boudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045186/woman-crinoline-the-beach-trouville-c-1865-eugene-boudinFree Image from public domain license